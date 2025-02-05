President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on a private visit en route to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.
In Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.
The president will arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit.
While in France, President Tinubu will meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information and Strategy)
February 5, 2025
