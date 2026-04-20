The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has recorded 79.1 per cent pass rate among the Nigerian Law School students who sat the December 2025 Bar final examinations.

According to a public notice released by the Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, 212 secured first class out of 7,602 candidates who sat the examinations.

Giving a further breakdown of the results, 1,216 had a second class upper division, 2,961 had a second class lower division, and 1,622 got a pass.

Also, 314 had a conditional pass, while 1,067 failed. The notice said 210 candidates were absent.

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Based on the result summary, only 2.7 per cent got a first class, while 14 per cent failed.

Commending the successful candidates, the council which oversees the Nigerian Law School, said their “hard work, dedication and perseverance have yielded commendable results.”

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It said information about the Call to the Bar ceremony and screening process will be communicated to the candidates through individual portals on the Nigerian Law School, the Council said.

The Nigerian Bar examination is compulsory for all law graduates who intend to practise the law in Nigeria. Those who successfully qualify are called to the Bar.