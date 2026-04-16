The police in Osun and Lagos states have deployed officers to all Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across to ensure adequate security for candidates.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

“We have deployed our men since last week for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“The directive came from Abuja to provide security for the examination, and we have complied fully.

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“At any centre you visit, you will see our officers on ground. Deployment has been carried out across all centres.

“All our divisions have centres under their jurisdiction, and they have ensured adequate security coverage for the examination,” Ojelabi, a deputy superintendent of police, added.

Lagos police deployment

Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, has ordered the deployment of personnel and intelligence assets to all approved centres for the 2026 UTME across CBT centres in the state.

He said the directive is aimed at ensuring a safe and orderly environment for candidates, examination officials and other stakeholders throughout the examination period.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the move aligns with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

“Officers deployed for this assignment have been expressly directed to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, civility and vigilance while taking firm action against any form of examination malpractice, disorderly conduct or security breach.

“They are also to work in close synergy with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure effective security of examination centres, adjoining areas and access routes,” she said.

The commissioner urged candidates, parents and guardians to cooperate with security personnel and comply with all examination guidelines to ensure a smooth exercise.

He also reassured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through designated emergency lines.

The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination commenced nationwide on Thursday, with over 2.2 million candidates expected to participate.

The examination, organised by JAMB, will run from Thursday (16 April) to Wednesday (22 April) across accredited centres nationwide.

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, had earlier urged examination officials to demonstrate professionalism, noting that the success of the exercise depends largely on their conduct.

He also reiterated the board’s zero-tolerance stance on examination malpractice, warning candidates against bringing prohibited items into examination halls.

Mr Oloyede, who is a professor, said biometric verification and real-time monitoring systems had been deployed to safeguard the credibility of the examination, adding that candidates with unresolved biometric issues would be rescheduled.

The UTME has remained one of the country’s largest coordinated examinations, involving extensive logistics and personnel across hundreds of centres nationwide.

(NAN)