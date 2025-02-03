The Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Economics (ASE), Mahfouz Adedimeji, and the Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Ibrahim Adeyanju, have called for the ethical adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance education in Africa.

Speaking at the maiden public lecture of the African School of Economics, the scholars emphasised the transformative potential of AI in education while highlighting the need for responsible use.

In his address, Mr Adedimeji, a professor, cautioned that while AI has the potential to revolutionise education, it must be used ethically to avoid its misuse.

He noted that AI can facilitate personalised instruction, analyse data, and provide access to quality education in remote areas.

Similarly, Mr Adeyanju, a professor of Cybersecurity who delivered the keynote lecture titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Higher Education in Africa”, urged African leaders to embrace AI as a means to modernise education and address key challenges.

He identified low teacher effectiveness and high out-of-school rates as major challenges facing African education and advocated for the integration of AI to address these issues.

Potential of AI

Mr Adedimeji described AI as an innovation that will continue to shape the future of education, stressing that its ability to provide customised learning experiences could make the tradition unsustainable.

He said: “With AI, it is possible for each student to receive personalised instruction. We can also analyse vast amounts of data and gain insights into how each student learns best, meaning that a one-size-fits-all model of education may no longer be applicable or sustainable.

“AI opens new doors to a customised learning experience that nurtures each student’s potential. With instructional tools, education can be more dynamic, engaging and interactive, sparking curiosity, igniting creative thinking and fostering a love for lifelong learning.”

He further noted that AI can bridge educational gaps by facilitating global access to quality education and breaking geographical barriers.

“AI can facilitate global access to quality education, the fourth Sustainable Development Goal, and bring world-class resources to remote and underserved areas, thereby breaking down geographical barriers and democratising access to knowledge,” he noted.

AI for Sustainable Development

On his part, Mr Adeyanju highlighted the role of AI in advancing sustainable development, particularly in achieving the SDG on quality education.

He explained that AI-driven solutions such as virtual classrooms, language learning applications, and chatbots can significantly improve access to education, particularly in remote and disadvantaged areas.

“AI can revolutionise African education through language learning, chatbots and virtual classrooms. It can also provide tailored learning experiences and improve access to quality education in remote areas,” he said.

To ensure effective AI adoption in education, he recommended the development of “culturally grounded and ethical frameworks,” comprehensive training for educators, strategic initiatives to bridge digital divides and investment in indigenous AI solutions.

He also emphasised the need to address infrastructural deficits that could hinder AI-driven educational transformation.

Ethical considerations, call to action

While advocating for AI integration in education, both speakers warned against its potential risks. Mr Adedimeji cautioned that technology should remain a tool under human control and not dictate societal values.

Using the example of the movie I, Robot, he illustrated how AI, if left unchecked, could pose significant risks to humanity.

He urged policymakers to establish protocols, policies, and frameworks that safeguard ethical values, ensuring that AI serves as a tool for empowerment rather than control.

Mr Adeyanju also echoed these sentiments, stressing that African nations must take proactive steps to harness AI responsibly while addressing existing challenges in the education sector.

