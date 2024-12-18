The federal government says necessary regulations for milk collection mechanisms need to be overhauled, and the value chain needs to be inspected.
The Minister of Livestock Development, di Maiha, spoke at the 2024 edition of the Continuing Education Programme for Veterinary Professionals on Wednesday in Abuja.
The theme for the event is “Veterinarians as Policy Advocates: Giving voice to animal.’’
Mr Maiha called for strict enforcement of regulations as well as nationwide vaccination of animals.
He assured of the government’s commitment to expeditiously address issues of livestock migration, animal health, food and water, as well as breed improvement
The minister commended the creation of ministries for livestock development in some states of the federation.
Mr Maiha described the gesture as a clear demonstration of support for the presidential initiative to establish the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.
He said the existence of livestock ministries in states would facilitate policy coordination, programmes and actions, as well as accelerate the overall development of the sector.
The minister appealed to states that had yet to create the ministry to do so as soon as possible.
“The first National Council on Livestock Development will have representations from all state ministries for livestock development.
“The aim is to standardise domestic production of livestock and related products in order to access the global livestock markets,” he said.
