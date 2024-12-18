Tokunbo Abiru, a senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has distributed food packs to 10,000 households in the constituency for the end-of-year and New Year celebrations.

According to a statement from the senator’s office, the distribution exercise took place simultaneously in five local government areas of the district — Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Epe, Somolu and Ikorodu on Monday.

Speaking during the distribution exercise at the constituency office in Ikorodu, the former managing director of Skye Bank, which later became Polaris Bank, explained that the gesture was aimed at supporting the less privileged, embodying the values of love, compassion, and generosity that define the festive season.

“This event is a reflection of our shared values and commitment to uplifting many of our people who are going through tough times at this very challenging period,” he said.

“In alignment with my mantra of ‘Greater Good to the Larger Number’, we are ensuring, as our custom is, that no one is left behind during this festive season.”

Beneficiaries

Mr Abiru stated that the food pack beneficiaries represented a diverse group, including people of different religions, youths, students, women, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) adding that they were shortlisted through an online nominating process.

He said: “Today, we are reaching out to Christians and Muslims, under the umbrella of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and Leagues of Imams and Alfas in Lagos East Senatorial District, political party leaders and members of the party, across the 98 wards and the 16 LGAs of the district, youths, students, party canvassers, women, persons living with disabilities, artisans, the aged, and randomly selected constituents of the district who were shortlisted from the online nominations; and many other stakeholders who contribute daily to the growth of the Lagos East Senatorial District.

“These equity, fair and inclusive processes were followed to give a sense of belonging to all segments of our society, thereby deepening harmony and respect that bind us together as one community.”

The lawmaker, who chairs the Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions in the National Assembly, also noted that the food packs will support the vulnerable population who are largely impacted by the fall-outs of the “bold economic reforms and policy decisions” made by President Bola Tinubu “repositioning this country for greatness.”

He called on his constituents and all Nigerians to support Mr Tinubu’s administration so that the country can be restored to a path of sustainable growth and development.

The event was attended by state leaders, including Cornelius Ojelabi, the state chairperson of the All Progressives Congress, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

