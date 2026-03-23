After making a notable entry into global rugby league, Nigeria is seeking to consolidate its growing influence with a bold initiative to reshape opportunities for emerging nations.

The country is spearheading a new international competition, the Emerging Nations Challenge, designed to run alongside the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

The proposed tournament, which has received the backing of the International Rugby League (IRL), is scheduled to be held in Sydney from 19 October to 11 November. Each participating team is expected to play four matches on a developmental but competitive platform, as organisers describe it.

Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Rugby League Association (NRLA), Ade Adebisi, said the idea was conceived following Nigeria’s near-miss at qualification for the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

“When we missed out, with our women not making the World Cup, we saw the level we needed to play at and what we needed to do,” Mr Adebisi said.

“So we made a proposal to the International Rugby League and the organisers of the World Cup that we could bring together some of the emerging nations—countries who missed out—and create a competition. Not like the World Cup, but something within itself, like the Emerging Nations Challenge.”

Nigeria had come close to securing a historic place at the World Cup after reaching the final of the inaugural Women’s World Series in Canada last October, but fell short, losing to Fiji, who claimed the final qualification slot for the tournament to be co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The NRLA Vice President noted that the new competition would provide a crucial pathway for Nigerian players, both male and female, to gain international exposure and improve their competitiveness.

“We are very proud of our players, men and women. We want to give them the opportunity to face tougher opponents and become better players,” he said.

“It’s about developing a pathway for Nigerian players through competitions like this. When they travel to play rugby league, they bring that experience home and help grow the game—for the players and for the administrators.”

NRLA Director of High Performance and International Competitions, Luke Shearman, said the tournament is expected to feature both men’s and women’s events, each involving five teams.

According to him, the broader ambition is to establish a sustainable structure for emerging rugby nations, with the potential for the competition to be hosted in different regions, including Africa.

“This isn’t just a tournament—it’s a statement about where international rugby league is heading,” Mr Shearman said.

Interest in the initiative is already gaining traction globally. Officials from seven countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Pacific have indicated willingness to participate following an online meeting held last weekend, while additional nations are said to be monitoring developments.

For Nigeria, the Emerging Nations Challenge represents more than a competition—it is a strategic step towards becoming a driving force in the growth of international rugby league beyond traditional powerhouses.