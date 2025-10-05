Team Rafa, owned by tennis legend Rafael Nadal, secured pole position in a thrilling qualifying session ahead of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix.

The world’s first all-electric raceboat championship made a historic debut in Africa, with the Lagos event marking a major milestone for Nigeria’s global sporting ambitions.

The qualifying race, held on the scenic Lagos Lagoon, saw Team Rafa finish ahead of Team Brady and Aoki Racing after an intense battle, setting up a high-stakes finale.

The result lifted Team Rafa to the top of the overall standings with 136 points, one point ahead of Team Brady on 135, while Aoki Racing followed with 125 points.

Team Brazil by Claure Group also impressed, delivering their best performance of the season to earn 51 points, bringing their total championship tally to 51.

Other standings include Team Blue Rising with 114 points, Westbrook Racing with 82, Team Alula (LeBron James) with 79, Team Drogba Global Africa with 66, and Team Miami with 32.

E1 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rodi Basso, hailed the Lagos round as a defining moment for motorsport in Africa and for the championship’s global expansion.

He said: “The warm welcome in Lagos has been incredible. The passion of Nigerians made this historic E1 Lagos GP presented by FirstBank possible.

“Our ambition is to build a motorsport legacy in Africa. This weekend’s race is just the beginning, and today’s qualifying offered a thrilling preview of race day.”

Thousands of fans are expected at the Marina waterfront on Sunday as excitement builds across Lagos for the groundbreaking event.

African football legend Didier Drogba and partner Gabrielle Lemaire, instrumental in bringing the E1 Series to Africa, will attend to support Team Drogba Global Africa.

The E1 Lagos Grand Prix is the penultimate round of the season, with the finale scheduled to hold in Miami later this year.

