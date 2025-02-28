In a tournament filled with fierce competition and unforgettable moments, the 2025 Africa Cup final delivered one of the most exciting encounters in Tunis, Tunisia.

Egyptian table tennis star Omar Assar edged out Nigeria’s tennis legend Quadri Aruna with a hard-fought 4-3 victory (11-3, 14-16, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6).

The match showed the true spirit and intensity of Africa’s premier table tennis event.

Both Assar and Aruna entered the final with five Africa Cup titles each. Aruna came in as the defending champion.

Their journey to the final was tough and grueling. In the first semifinal, Omar Assar battled past Benin Republic’s Salifou Abdel-Kader with a close 4-3 win. In the second semifinal, Quadri Aruna dominated Cameroon’s Batix Ylane with a 4-0 victory.

From the opening rounds to the semifinals, both players faced many challenges. Each match tested their strength and pushed them to improve.

They overcame tough opponents, survived nail-biting smashes, and withstood devilish serves. This journey solidified their places as two of Africa’s most decorated table tennis players.

A battle for legacy

The shared history of five titles each added extra weight to the final.

It was not just a match for the trophy but a battle for legacy. Aruna, as the defending champion, carried the hopes of his nation and the legacy of past glories.

His path to the final was a story of resilience and experience, having faced and defeated some of the continent’s toughest players.

Meanwhile, Assar’s win in the final has lifted him one place above his rival’s record on 6 titles, setting him on a path to further cement his status among Africa’s elite.

For Omar Assar, the 4-3 win is a vindication of his relentless drive. It is a stepping stone to even greater success on the global stage.

The victory is not just a trophy—it is a statement that he can rise to the occasion under the highest pressure.

For Quadri Aruna, despite the loss, his journey from the early rounds to the final reaffirms his enduring legacy and the high standards he has set over the years.

His record and his tenacity as the defending champion continue to inspire young talents across Nigeria and Africa.

A thrilling Women’s Final

In the Women’s category, Egyptian youngster Hana Goda proved that she is no longer a shy talent.

She delivered a massive 4-2 win (9-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 12-10) against her more established opponent, Dina Meshref, in the final. Earlier in the day, she had mauled Nigeria’s Fatima Bello with a 4-0 win (11-3, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8) in the first semifinal.

What the wins mean for all

The victories for Omar Assar and Hana Goda continue to cement Egypt’s claim as a force to be reckoned with in table tennis on both the African continent and the world stage.

For Quadri Aruna, the loss does not diminish his legacy; instead, it serves as a reminder of the high level of competition and the continuous need to improve.

Both players have shown that their journeys from stage one to the final are filled with passion, hard work, and a deep desire to leave a lasting mark on the sport.

