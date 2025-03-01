Ball Affects Lives, a US-based non-profit organisation dedicated to youth empowerment through sports, education, and leadership development, has announced the appointment of Nigerian sports media personality and youth advocate, Oluwafemi Adefeso, as its new Vice President and Board Member.

Mr Adefeso, a respected figure in global sports media, has extensive experience using sports to make a social impact.

As Founder and Executive Director of Balls Activating Literacy and Leadership (BALL), he has empowered over 2,000 young people across Africa by providing sports equipment, literacy programmes, and leadership training.

His career includes contributions to leading organisations such as ESPN Africa, BBC Sport, NBA Africa, and FIBA Media.

Notably, he became the first African journalist to interview NBA All-Time Scoring Leader LeBron James and played a pivotal role in the biography of NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, DREAM.

“It’s not every day you connect with an organisation from another part of the world that perfectly aligns with your ideology and objectives for empowering youth in underserved communities through sports,” Mr Adefeso stated.

“My goal is to continue using sports as a catalyst for transforming the lives of African youths.”

In his new role, Mr Adefeso will oversee the strategy and programme execution of Ball Affects Lives, ensuring a deeper impact in the United States and internationally.

His appointment strengthens the strategic partnership between Ball Affects Lives and BALL and further integrates the African outreach program into the organisation’s global mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oluwafemi to our team,” said Joyce Ekworomadu, President of Ball Affects Lives.

“His leadership, global experience, and passion for youth development will be invaluable as we expand our efforts to support underprivileged athletes worldwide.”

With this appointment, Ball Affects Lives reaffirms its commitment to fostering equitable access to sports and education for underserved communities.

Founded by Ms Ekworomadu, a retired professional basketball player who played for the WNBA, European leagues, the Nigerian National Basketball Team, and the Harlem Globetrotters, Ball Affects Lives is committed to youth empowerment through basketball.

