Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, has emerged victorious in his quest to set a new world record for the longest chess marathon.

Though he originally set out to do 58 hours, Onakoya persevered for a grueling 60 hours before finally halting his historic challenge in Times Square, New York City.

This achievement shatters the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway in November 2018.

Upon approval by the Guinness World Records, Onakoya’s feat will officially eclipse the nearly six-year-old record.

Worldwide attention

Onakoya’s record-breaking attempt has garnered immense attention, fueled not only by the ambitious time goal but also by his mission to raise $1 million for underprivileged children worldwide.

The global chess community has rallied behind the “Chess in Slums Africa” founder, with Nigerians across the world offering their unwavering support.

Onakoya is no stranger to using chess as a tool for social good.

His “Chess in Slums Africa” project has already demonstrably improved the lives of countless young Nigerians in Oshodi, Makoko, and other underserved communities by providing them with educational opportunities and removing them from potentially risky environments.

The funds raised through this record-breaking marathon will now fuel a global expansion of his impactful initiative.

As of Saturday morning, Onakoya’s inspiring effort has garnered nearly $100,000 in donations.

Once the Guinness World Records officially recognises his achievement, Onakoya will join the ranks of distinguished Nigerians who have etched their names in the record books.

