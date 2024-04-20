President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to the Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM):

(1) Ms. Halima Kyari — Chairperson

(2) Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin — Commissioner for Insurance

(3) Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon — Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations)

(4) Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada — Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration)

(5) Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu — Member

(6) Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun — Member

(7) Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed — Member

The President expects the new NAICOM Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, while protecting policyholders, the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) was established in 1997 by the National Insurance Commission Act of 1997 with responsibility for ensuring the effective administration, supervision, regulation and control of insurance business in Nigeria and protection of insurance policyholders, beneficiaries and third parties to insurance contracts.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 19, 2024

