The Nigeria Olympic Committee Women’s Commission (NOCWC) held a 5km walk on Saturday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The walk, flagged off at the NOC Secretariat inside the National Stadium, Surulere, attracted women from various backgrounds.

More than just a walk

In addition to the walk, the event offered free medical check-ups and health talks for the participating women.

Tayo Popoola, a member of the NOCWC, explained the significance of the event and the importance of women celebrating each other.

“We’re celebrating International Women’s Day, a global event,” Ms. Popoola said. “The NOC Women’s Commission felt strongly that our women deserve recognition. The Nigeria Olympic Committee joins the global celebration, acknowledging March as the month dedicated to women’s achievements.”

Olabisi Joseph, the fourth Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, emphasised the importance of celebrating women.

“Our theme is ‘Celebrating Women and Inclusion, Inspiring Inclusion,'” she said. “We celebrate women’s past and present achievements, their role in breaking barriers and stereotypes.”

Ms. Joseph further highlighted the health aspect of the event. “Physical activity improves health,” she said. “A strong woman contributes to a strong nation. That’s why we encourage women to participate in sports, fitness walks, and prioritise their health. Healthy women create healthy families and communities, and contribute significantly to national development.”

Looking towards the future

Regarding the turnout, Ms. Joseph commented, “We aimed for 100 participants, and we’re pleased with the results. We believe that by spreading awareness, our next event will see an even greater turnout. This initiative isn’t limited to Lagos. We’ll be hosting similar events in Abuja and Calabar, featuring fitness walks, health talks, and medical check-ups across various locations in Nigeria. We anticipate a fantastic response nationwide, building on the success we’ve had here in Lagos.”

Among the attendees was Amelia Edet, 80, a former Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) head coach.

Mrs. Edet encouraged everyone present to adopt a healthy lifestyle and make regular exercise a habit.

Obasanmi Olajumoke, a bronze medalist in Badminton for Nigeria at the African Games in Ghana was also part of the participants in Saturday’s event.

