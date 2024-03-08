Every year on 8 March, the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD), a day dedicated to recognising women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

IWD is a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality and a catalyst for inspiring change.

This year’s theme, #InspireInclusion, resonates deeply with the Sasakawa Africa Association‘s (SAA) vision and mission to support Africa in fulfilling its aspirations of building resilient and sustainable food systems by catalysing knowledge sharing and enabling food, nutrition, and income security in their communities.

”We recognise women’s immense contributions in agriculture, a sector where their dedication and innovation are often overlooked. Women are a cornerstone of food security and rural development, from managing small farms to leading agricultural businesses,” the association said in a statement on Friday.

”SAA’s core agricultural extension approaches – Regenerative Agriculture (RA), Nutrition-Sensitive Agriculture (NSA), and Market-Oriented Agriculture (MOA) – are designed with inclusivity at their heart. We actively dismantle barriers that hinder women’s access to resources, training, and leadership opportunities.

”SAA’s gender mainstreaming training goes beyond agricultural techniques. It equips women with the knowledge and skills to thrive, fostering confidence in business development, marketing, and entrepreneurship. We champion inclusivity within our organisation by ensuring women have equal opportunities for leadership roles and promoting a culture that celebrates diversity.”

Speaking in Abuja at this year’s event, SAA Country Director, Godwin Atser states: “Imagine the possibilities when women’s brilliance, dedication, and innovation are fully unleashed in agriculture. This International Women’s Day, let’s not just acknowledge the challenges; let’s inspire action towards a future where women are included and celebrated as leaders in shaping a more sustainable and prosperous food system.”

Mr Atser was also quoted as saying: ”we continue to build a genuinely inclusive agricultural sector, we unlock a multitude of benefits. This includes unprecedented farm productivity and economic empowerment, advancement for women, enhanced food security and improved nutrition for families and communities, and creating a more resilient and innovative agricultural landscape.

”SAA, therefore, sustains its clarion call to action to all stakeholders – governments, development partners, agricultural organisations, and individual farmers. Join us in creating a space where women can flourish, their voices heard, and their contributions celebrated. Together, let’s cultivate a future where agriculture thrives on the strength of its diversity.”

