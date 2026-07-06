England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after edging hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 contest in Mexico City.

The fiercely contested encounter followed a weather delay before a passionate home crowd created a hostile atmosphere inside the famous Azteca Stadium.

Mexico began brightly, pressing aggressively and forcing England to withstand sustained early pressure without creating many clear opportunities.

England struck first in the 36th minute when Jude Bellingham headed home from Bukayo Saka’s inviting cross after a swift attacking move.

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Two minutes later, Bellingham doubled England’s advantage, calmly converting Harry Kane’s pass after another incisive attack to stun the home supporters.

Mexico responded immediately through Julián Quiñones, who reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute with a composed finish after exploiting defensive hesitation.

England entered the interval leading 2-1 but faced renewed Mexican determination as the hosts searched relentlessly for an equaliser before their supporters.

The Three Lions suffered another setback in the 55th minute when Jarell Quansah received a straight red card for a dangerous challenge.

In spite of playing with ten men, England extended their advantage in the 60th minute after Anthony Gordon won a penalty which Kane confidently converted.

Mexico refused to surrender and were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute after Kane fouled an opponent inside the penalty area.

Raúl Jiménez calmly dispatched the spot-kick, narrowing England’s lead to 3-2 and setting up a tense closing period filled with relentless Mexican attacks.

Jordan Pickford produced several outstanding saves during the closing stages as England defended resolutely despite sustained pressure from the hosts.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ultimately held firm through lengthy stoppage time to secure a memorable victory and advance into the last eight.

Bellingham’s first-half brace proved decisive, while Kane’s penalty ultimately separated the teams after a thrilling contest packed with drama and controversy.

England will now face Norway in the quarter-finals, with both nations chasing a coveted place in the World Cup semi-finals.

(NAN)