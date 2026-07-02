Ten of Nigeria’s brightest young sporting talents have received a major boost in their pursuit of excellence after Parallex Bank rewarded each of them with N1 million for their outstanding performances at the 2025 National Youth Games, where Team Lagos emerged overall champions for the first time in the competition’s history.

The presentation ceremony, held at Parallex Bank’s headquarters in Lagos, brought together the athletes, their parents, officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), executives of the bank and other stakeholders to celebrate a partnership aimed at promoting youth development through sports.

The beneficiaries, who represented Lagos at the Under-15 National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, were selected for their exceptional medal-winning performances. They are gymnast Stephanie Onusiriuka; swimmers Dumuje Aidan, Ibidapo Tofunmi, Hafsat Kazeem, Mariam Mohammed, Megbodofo Teminijesu and Timilehin Olaiya; cyclist Ashiru Ibrahim; hard-of-hearing athlete Fabowale Akorede; and tennis player Emmanuel Bright. Their performances were instrumental in helping Lagos secure the overall title.

Presenting the awards, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakre, described the gesture as an investment in the future of Nigeria’s next generation of champions rather than simply a reward for past accomplishments.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Today is not just about celebrating medals. It is about celebrating excellence,” Bakre said. “We believe that investing in young people is one of the best ways to shape their future. Our purpose is to enable limitless possibilities, and that is why we are extending one million naira to each of these outstanding athletes as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment.”

He said the initiative reflects the bank’s belief that excellence should be recognised early and consistently.

“This gesture is beyond a reward. It is an investment in their future and a reminder that excellence never goes unnoticed. To our young champions, today is not your final destination. It is the beginning of an even greater journey. Continue to dream boldly, continue to work hard and continue to inspire your generation.”

Mr Bakre also commended the leadership of the Lagos State Sports Commission for creating an environment where young athletes can thrive, noting that the bank was proud to partner with the commission in nurturing the next generation of champions.

For the Lagos State Sports Commission, the recognition extends beyond financial support for outstanding athletes. Officials said it reinforces the commission’s long-term strategy of building a sustainable sports ecosystem that identifies talent early, provides structured development pathways and creates opportunities for young athletes to compete and excel at national and international levels.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, described the partnership with Parallex Bank as a model for purposeful collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“This is one of the finest examples of corporate social responsibility because it focuses on human capacity development. It helps young people unlock their limitless possibilities while reinforcing the values of discipline, excellence and resilience that sports instils,” he said.

Mr Fatodu said the commission’s approach aligns with international best practices by strengthening the pathway from grassroots participation to elite performance.

“When Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu entrusted us with this responsibility, the mandate was clear. Build a sustainable sports development system, create opportunities for young people and partner with organisations whose values align with that vision. We took over 400 young athletes to the National Youth Games in 2025, and for the first time in the history of the competition, Lagos emerged overall champions. That achievement demonstrates what is possible when policy, planning and partnerships come together.”

The event also gave parents an opportunity to express confidence in Lagos’ sports development agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Timilehin Olaiya said the recognition sends a powerful message to young athletes that their sacrifices are appreciated beyond the sporting community.

“My son told me he was excited that organisations outside sports are recognising the sacrifices athletes make. That tells you how much this means to these children. Thank you for nurturing talent and creating a legacy that will outlive this generation.”

The initiative underscores the growing role of private sector participation in complementing government investment in youth and sports development. Under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, Lagos has expanded grassroots sports programmes, strengthened school sports participation and repositioned the Lagos State Sports Commission to focus on athlete development, institutional partnerships and sustainable talent pipelines.

The collaboration between Parallex Bank and the Lagos State Sports Commission provides a practical example of how corporate investment and public policy can converge to create lasting opportunities for young athletes while strengthening the foundation of sports development in Nigeria.