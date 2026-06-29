Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio has described his dramatic stoppage time winner against South Africa as a moment of collective belief after his late strike secured the country’s first ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory and booked a place in the Round of 16.

Eustaquio emerged as Canada’s hero with a 92nd minute goal that settled a tense Round of 32 encounter in Los Angeles, sending the Canadian supporters into wild celebrations and breaking South African hearts.

The landmark victory capped a memorable evening that also saw Canada celebrate their maiden knockout triumph and Alphonso Davies make an emotional return to the stadium where he suffered a serious injury 15 months ago.

Reflecting on the decisive moment at the presser, Eustaquio admitted he had little idea how close the match was to ending.

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“It was a tough stadium. I don’t think we could really see the clock,” he said after the match.

“I never knew exactly how much time was left. I kept looking during the hydration breaks to figure it out, but when I scored, I knew it had to be near the end.”

Canada dominated possession for long periods but found it difficult to break down a disciplined South African defence that appeared destined to force extra time, and were not interested in attacking.

However, the breakthrough finally came deep into stoppage time when Eustaquio struck the winner, capping an evening he described as the reward for the team’s persistence.

“We worked so hard for this victory. We really wanted to give this win to all Canadians,” he said.

“We just kept believing and kept pushing. I don’t think we could have imagined it happening any other way. When I hit the ball, it felt like everybody hit it with me. Everyone added a little bit of power, and thankfully it ended up in the back of the net.”

The goal was Eustaquio’s first for Canada since late 2023 and his fourth on American soil, following three strikes during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. It also ranks among the most significant moments of his international career.

Despite the historic achievement, the Canadian captain insists the team’s focus has already shifted to the next challenge.

“Our belief started when we came through the group stage,” he said.

“In a World Cup knockout match, belief counts for so much. Now we’ll face Morocco or the Netherlands, and on a good day, anything can happen.

“We have a special group. We feel like brothers, and when we fight for each other, special things happen. I’m over the moon, but the job is not finished.”