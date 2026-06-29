Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, securing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

The encounter was evenly balanced for most of the game, with South Africa producing a disciplined defensive display and frustrating the Canadian attack.

Canada controlled possession and pushed forward in search of a breakthrough, while South Africa looked dangerous on the counterattack and appeared set to force the contest into extra time.

Canada’s Nathan Saliba was shown a yellow card during the tense encounter as both teams battled fiercely for a place in the next round.

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Just as the match seemed destined for an additional 30 minutes, Canada found the decisive goal in the second minute of added time.

Stephen Eustaquio struck in the 90+2nd minute to break South African hearts and hand the North Americans a hard-fought victory.

The late goal underlined Canada’s persistence and determination in a contest where chances were limited.

South Africa will leave the tournament disappointed after coming close to extending their World Cup campaign, having defended resolutely for much of the match.

Canada will face the winner of the Round of 32 clash between the Netherlands and Morocco as they continue their quest for a place in the quarter-finals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Round of 32 is being used at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the 2026 tournament.

The new knockout stage became possible after FIFA expanded the competition from 32 to 48 participating countries.

As a result, 32 teams qualified from the group stage to continue their quest for the World Cup title.

NAN