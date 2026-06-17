Nigeria and Cameroon have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on security.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, and the Presidency in Charge of Defence of the Republic of Cameroon, Joseph Assomo.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Special Adviser on media to the minister, Leah Katung-Babatunde.

Mr Musa said that the MoU was a major step to deepening bilateral defence cooperation and securing both countries’ shared southern border.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing ceremony in Yaoundé concludes two days of intensive deliberations by defence and security experts from both nations.

The agreement establishes a modernised framework to counter emerging threats across both terrestrial and maritime domains.

The MoU establishes a renewed framework for cooperation to secure the terrestrial and maritime domains along the Nigeria–Cameroon southern border and reinforces the long-standing defence relationship between the two nations.

Key areas highlighted during the engagements include enhanced operational coordination, intelligence sharing, logistics support, joint military training, personnel exchange programmes, and strengthened mechanisms for collective response to emerging security challenges.

The minister also said that the MOU would henceforth provide a structured framework for military cooperation and operations between the two countries and further institutionalise collaboration to address common security concerns.

Discussions also emphasised the importance of operationalising the recently established Combined Maritime Joint Task Force as a strategic platform for enhancing maritime security and safeguarding economic and security interests within the Gulf of Guinea, where both countries remain critical stakeholders.

The minister further reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to deepen collaboration in defence technology and innovation.

He noted that one of the enduring challenges confronting African defence capability development had been limited indigenous production of military hardware and emphasised the importance of building stronger regional industrial partnerships.

Mr Musa highlighted the opportunities created under Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation framework and reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology transfer, research, innovation, and capacity development.

Also speaking, Mr Assomo expressed interest in advancing cooperation in defence innovation and technology and confirmed that a formal proposal framework is currently being finalised to establish concrete bilateral arrangements in defence technology.

The agreement marks a pivotal milestone in Nigeria–Cameroon relations, reinforcing both nations’ shared commitment to sustainable peace, regional sovereignty, and collaborative defence.

(NAN)