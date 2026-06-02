Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle has declared that Nigeria will go all out for victory when they face Poland in an international friendly on Wednesday, as the arrival of defender Calvin Bassey handed the team a major boost in Warsaw.

Bassey joined the squad at the team’s Presidential Hotel on Tuesday, increasing the players in camp to 20 and giving Chelle a near-complete squad ahead of the encounter against the White-Reds.

The Fulham defender’s arrival strengthens Nigeria’s defensive options and comes as the Super Eagles seek to build on the momentum generated by their recent Unity Cup triumph in London.

Speaking ahead of the match, Chelle insisted that his team would approach the fixture with the winning mindset.

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“Now, we have a team and we are preparing to go out there and win. Winning is the mentality that we are trying to create in the team, in the players. We will go for a win on Wednesday,” the coach said.

The Franco-Malian tactician recently led the Super Eagles to another Unity Cup success after victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica. The friendly against Poland presents another opportunity to assess his squad while reinforcing a culture of competitiveness and winning.

With Bassey now available, Chelle has several options in defence. The former Ajax player can partner Semi Ajayi in central defence, while Igoh Ogbu and Emmanuel Fernandez provide additional cover.

The coach also has quality choices in the full-back positions, with Zaidu Sanusi and Bruno Onyemaechi expected to contest the left-back role.

Competition is equally intense in goal. Maduka Okoye, who arrived in Warsaw on Monday, impressed during training and will battle Arthur Okonkwo and Francis Uzoho for a starting berth.

Okonkwo has enjoyed a bright start to his international career, keeping clean sheets in his first two appearances for Nigeria during the Unity Cup tournament.

In midfield, captain Wilfred Ndidi is expected to lead a group that includes Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi and youngster Abdullahi Bewene.

Nigeria’s attacking options also appear formidable, with Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Akor Adams, Rafiu Durosinmi and Paul Onuachu available for selection.

Onuachu arrived in camp in a buoyant mood after learning he had won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Season award. Germany-based winger Philip Otele, who impressed during the Unity Cup campaign, was expected to arrive later on Tuesday.

Like Nigeria, Poland are also using the international window to assess new faces. Head coach Jan Urban handed opportunities to several debutants in his side’s recent outing against Ukraine and is expected to continue experimenting with his squad.

Winger Jakub Kamiński is among the players likely to feature prominently for the hosts, alongside a number of emerging talents eager to impress.

Wednesday’s encounter will be played at the 58,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Nigerian time.