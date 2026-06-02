The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced that all athletes seeking to represent the country at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, must compete at the national trials scheduled for later this month in Lagos.

The federation said the trials will hold from 20 to 22 June at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Sports Complex, where athletes will battle for places on Team Nigeria ahead of the Games.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the chairman of the AFN Media Committee, Maxwell Kumoye, the federation described the event as a crucial stage in Nigeria’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

The AFN stressed that participation in the trials is mandatory for all athletes aspiring to make the national team, effectively making the competition the primary selection platform for Glasgow 2026.

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The three-day championship will feature 32 track and field events for men and women.

However, participation in the men’s and women’s 100m, 200m and 400m events will be restricted to athletes who have attained the qualifying standards prescribed by the federation. All other events will remain open to eligible competitors.

The federation said the benchmark was introduced to ensure that only athletes in top form compete in the sprint events while maintaining broad participation across other disciplines.

Athletes are expected to arrive in Lagos on 19 June, with departures scheduled for 23 June.

To ease the burden on competitors, the AFN disclosed that accommodation would be provided for athletes who achieved the required standards during the qualification period. The list of qualified athletes is expected to be released in the coming days.

The trials are expected to attract many of the country’s leading track and field stars, alongside emerging talents eager to secure a place on the national team.

As one of Africa’s traditional athletics powerhouses, Nigeria is expected to face intense competition for the limited slots available for the Glasgow Games.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa called on athletics stakeholders and fans to support the athletes during the championships, describing the trials as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Okowa also commended the National Sports Commission (NSC) for its continued support of the federation, noting that the commission’s backing has strengthened efforts to develop athletics and improve elite athlete performance.

With the countdown to Glasgow 2026 gathering pace, attention now shifts to Lagos, where Nigeria’s track and field athletes will seek to turn years of preparation into Commonwealth Games qualification and the opportunity to represent the country on one of sport’s biggest stages.