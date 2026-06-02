He gave the world eyes that never close. And we, who live in an age of too much seeing and not always enough understanding, are his complicated, grateful, unruly heirs. As we contend with the information revolution he seeded, navigating fake news and algorithmic noise, fighting for truth in a landscape that Turner’s model helped fracture, even as it helped illuminate, it is worth pausing to acknowledge the man at the point of origin. Not to venerate uncritically, but to understand generously.

There is a kind of visionary that every generation produces in embarrassingly small numbers. A man or woman who does not merely see the future but, with the impatience of someone who has waited far too long in a slow-moving queue, decides to haul it into the present by the sheer force of will. In Nigeria, we have a saying that the elder who sits still will watch the road pass him by. Ted Turner was never that elder. He was the road. He was the motion itself. And when he launched CNN (Cable News Network) on a warm June morning in 1980, he did not simply start a television channel. He cracked the sky open.

Before that day, before that defiant, nearly reckless act of creation, the world received its news the way a patient receives a prescribed dosage: in carefully measured quantities, administered at times chosen not by the patient but by those who held the bottle. The great American networks – ABC, NBC, CBS dispensed information with the gravity of high priests at vespers. Walter Cronkite would look into the camera at half past six in the evening, his eyes carrying the weight of a nation, and tell you what had happened in the world. And that was that.

If the republic was burning at two in the afternoon, you would hear of it at dinnertime. If a coup was unfolding in some corner of the globe, and Nigerians, who lived through the long turbulent seasons of military adventurism, knew better than most how coups unfolded in the long hours before anyone said a word. We were at the mercy of a news bulletin that someone, somewhere, had decided we were ready to receive.

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That was not a small thing; it was a structural fact of power. Information, withheld or delayed, is not neutral; it is political. It is control wearing the respectable clothing of scheduling. And in the year that Turner pointed his satellite dish at the heavens and declared, with the bravado of a man who has already argued himself past doubt, that news would henceforth never sleep, he was making a political statement as much as a commercial one. He was saying: the people deserve to know, and they deserve to know now.

The establishment greeted him the way establishments always greet the genuinely new; with laughter. They called him “the Mouth from the South,” a colourful Southern American eccentric with a sailor’s tongue and a gambler’s appetite for risk. They dubbed his fledgling network the “Chicken Noodle Network,” a thin broth masquerading as a meal. In Nigeria, we know this particular kind of ridicule very well. It is the laughter reserved for the person who shows up at the table before the food is ready, who builds a house in what others call a swamp, who speaks of a harvest before the rains have come. It is the laughter of people who have confused the present with the permanent. Turner absorbed it all, tucked it under his arm like a trophy, and kept building.

The vindication, when it arrived, came with the thunder of history. January 1991. The Gulf War. Coalition warplanes sliced through the Baghdad sky, and the world. A world that had never quite witnessed anything like it, gathered not around the stately desks of the established networks but around CNN, where Bernard Shaw, Peter Arnett, and John Holliman were broadcasting live from a hotel room with the windows trembling around them, their voices steady against the percussion of distant explosions.

Strategists and foreign policy scholars coined a phrase for what was then happening in the corridors of power: “the CNN effect.” It described something that would have been, in any previous era, unimaginable. That is, the phenomenon whereby real-time television coverage of human suffering, of conflict and consequence, was physically altering the space within which governments could make decisions.

It was not polished nor scripted. It was simply, overwhelmingly, real. And in that breathless, unmediated realness, Turner’s gamble revealed its true scale. A farmer in Benue State watching on a neighbour’s satellite dish, a cabinet minister in London, a general in Washington, and a grandmother in São Paulo. All of them, in that same terrible, luminous moment, watching the same thing unfold. Turner had abolished the queue and made simultaneity the common inheritance of humanity.

Strategists and foreign policy scholars coined a phrase for what was then happening in the corridors of power: “the CNN effect.” It described something that would have been, in any previous era, unimaginable. That is, the phenomenon whereby real-time television coverage of human suffering, of conflict and consequence, was physically altering the space within which governments could make decisions. A president could no longer sign an order, confident that the public would only encounter its human cost days later, softened by distance and editorial discretion. The camera was always on now. The wound was always visible. Power, for perhaps the first time in modern history, was being watched as it moved and it knew it was being watched. This is not a small legacy.

In a continent like Africa, where the gap between what governments do and what citizens know has historically been both vast and deliberate, the idea of a camera that never sleeps is not an abstraction, it is a lifeline. Turner’s restless imagination did not confine itself to news. He bought the MGM film library. It contained thousands of films, the accumulated dream-life of twentieth-century America, and he built TBS, and TNT, and launched the Goodwill Games in the cold season of the Cold War, as a gesture of defiant internationalism that said, in effect, that human beings could share a stadium, even when their governments could not share a table.

He bought the Atlanta Braves. He bought the Atlanta Hawks. He married Jane Fonda. He donated a billion dollars to the United Nations. He was not a quiet man by any measure. He was the sort of person about whom one says, with a mixture of exhaustion and admiration, that the world is a considerably louder place for his having passed through it.

Yet, this is the part that responsible admiration requires us to speak plainly about – the inheritance is not without its shadows. The 24-hour news cycle that Turner’s genius made possible has, in the hands of those who came after and cared less about truth than about temperature, sometimes become a machine for manufacturing agitation. The imperative to fill every minute, to never be silent, to never say “we do not yet know”. This imperative has, in its matured and commercialised form, fed a culture of speculation dressed as information, of outrage served as breakfast.

Nigerians scrolling through cable news channels at midnight, watching anchors argue past each other on split screens about things that may or may not be true, are living in the long shadow of Turner’s revolution – one that others have since bent to purposes he may not have fully intended.

The smartphone that buzzes in your pocket in Lagos before the press conference is over, the X thread that is already running before the last shot is fired, the WhatsApp broadcast that reaches your village before the morning papers have been printed; all of them, every last restless pixel of our information age, carries within it the genetic imprint of what Turner did on that June morning in Atlanta forty-six years ago.

The AOL Time Warner merger, into which Turner was swept in 2000, swallowed billions in shareholder value and ended with him diminished. A cautionary tale about what happens when the logic of consolidation devours the logic of vision. He was, in the end, a man of magnificent contradictions: an environmental philanthropist who once raised cattle on millions of acres; a peace advocate who loved competition with almost violent intensity; a man of enormous generosity and, by his own admission, spectacular personal failures.

We do not require our revolutionaries to be saints. We require only that they change something that needed changing. Ted Turner changed something that needed changing. He looked at a world where knowledge arrived on a schedule set by gatekeepers and asked, with the plain, disarming directness that only a certain kind of stubborn dreamer can muster: Why should the people wait? In the space that question tore open, he built something that has outlasted his ownership of it, outlasted the ridicule, outlasted even his own turbulent fortunes.

The smartphone that buzzes in your pocket in Lagos before the press conference is over, the X thread that is already running before the last shot is fired, the WhatsApp broadcast that reaches your village before the morning papers have been printed; all of them, every last restless pixel of our information age, carries within it the genetic imprint of what Turner did on that June morning in Atlanta forty-six years ago.

He gave the world eyes that never close. And we, who live in an age of too much seeing and not always enough understanding, are his complicated, grateful, unruly heirs. As we contend with the information revolution he seeded, navigating fake news and algorithmic noise, fighting for truth in a landscape that Turner’s model helped fracture, even as it helped illuminate, it is worth pausing to acknowledge the man at the point of origin. Not to venerate uncritically, but to understand generously.

The world he inherited said: wait your turn, the news will come when we are ready to give it. The world he left says: the news is always now, and now belonged to everyone. That is not a small gift. That is, for all its chaos and consequence, an act of profound democratisation. And in a nation like Nigeria, where citizens have long had to fight, sometimes at terrible cost, for the right to know what is being done in their name — we understand, perhaps more viscerally than most, exactly what it means when someone decides that the people should not have to wait.

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú, a former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, is director of New Media and Corporate Services of the All Progressives Congress (APC).