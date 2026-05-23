With Rangers International carrying a slender one-point lead on 65 points, Rivers United are on 64 points on the final day of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

Rangers International Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, sat down with Premium Times to discuss pressure, preparation, mentality, Rivers United’s challenge and what another league title would mean for the Flying Antelopes from Enugu.

Excerpts…

PT: Going into the final day with a one-point advantage over Rivers United, how would you describe the emotions inside the dressing room at this stage of the season?

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Ilechukwu: As far as I’m concerned, Rivers United have a better advantage going into the last game. I know we have a one-point advantage, but it’s not going to be easy.

Looking at Ikorodu, their strength and quality, I know it’s going to be a tough one. But we’ll prepare for the game because preparation is the most important thing. Mentally, we are okay, we are good to go.

PT: Did you imagine at the start of the campaign that Rangers would again be in pole position to win the NPFL title?

Ilechukwu: Yeah, I’m not surprised about where we are today because before the start of the season, I said we had all it takes to win the league.

The players’ reaction during training sessions showed they were hungry to win something, so that is it.

PT: What has been the biggest turning point in the Rangers’ title push this season?

Ilechukwu: No specific match because every team is very strong. We prepare seriously for every game, whether at home or away.

But one of the toughest emotional moments for me was against Enyimba at home because of the history and rivalry. Last season, we lost to them at home, which was mentally difficult. But at the end of the day, we won 2-1, and that was very important.

PT: With one game left, do you address the title situation directly with the players or try to keep them calm and focused?

Ilechukwu: We are not talking to players concerning this title too much because we don’t want them to be under pressure.

Against Bendel Insurance, they played with pressure, and I don’t know why, because nobody is putting them under pressure.

The management is not putting anybody under pressure. The coaches are just telling them to play their football.

If I have my way, we’ll just keep telling them: “Come and play your football. Forget every other person on the pitch.”

That gives players freedom and confidence.

PT: Rangers are potentially 90 minutes away from a second league title in three years. What would that achievement mean personally to you?

Ilechukwu: I’m so happy with what we have done. I’m happy with what the management has contributed, especially the welfare package for the players.

Without the support of the governor, His Excellency Dr Peter Ndubisi Mbah, the management led by Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, and my technical crew and backroom staff, I don’t think we would be where we are today.

Everybody has contributed. Just one more push and we’ll continue working together to complete this dream.

PT: If Rangers eventually win the title, where would this triumph rank in the club’s rich history?

Ilechukwu: If we win this league, it’s going to add massively to Rangers’ rich history.

It’s going to bring joy not only to Enugu State but also to the fans, because their support has been massive throughout the season.

It will bring value, positivity and change many things in sports in Enugu State.