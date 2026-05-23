President Bola Tinubu on Saturday secured every vote cast in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Gombe State.

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya announced the outcome after the collation of results from the 11 local government areas of the state.

The governor described the development as a strong indication of the party’s unity and loyalty to the APC leadership at the national level.

According to the governor, who served as the APC Presidential Primary Collation Officer and Mr Tinubu’s coordinator in the state, the election recorded massive participation by party members and was conducted peacefully across the state.

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He disclosed that President Tinubu polled 450,516 votes, while his co-contestant, Stanley Osifo, received zero vote. He said the state has 550,516 registered APC members.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the outcome reflected the confidence of APC members in the Tinubu administration and reaffirmed Gombe State’s position as one of the party’s strongest support bases in the country.

He added that the overwhelming endorsement of the president was a sign that party members and residents of the state were satisfied with the direction of the administration and were ready to support its continuity beyond 2027.

The governor also stated that he would forward the officially collated results to the APC national secretariat in Abuja in line with party procedures.

He commended party stakeholders, electoral officials, security agencies, members of the media and APC supporters for ensuring a smooth and orderly exercise throughout the state.

Speaking at the collation centre, the Gombe State APC Chairman, Mohammed Ndus, described the primary election as historic and a major boost to the party’s preparations for the 2027 polls.

He said the peaceful conduct of the exercise demonstrated the unity within the APC in Gombe State under the leadership of Governor Yahaya.

The party chairman expressed optimism that the level of support shown for President Tinubu during the primaries would translate into victory for the APC in the general elections.

He also congratulated candidates who emerged victorious in various primaries and urged those who were unsuccessful to remain committed to the party’s collective interest.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Umar Gajiram, alongside security chiefs, election observers and journalists, monitored the collation process.

Among dignitaries present at the event were the APC governorship candidate in the state, Jamilu Gwamna, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates, as well as senior party stakeholders.