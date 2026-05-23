Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi secured a return to the English Premier League on Saturday after Hull City AFC defeated Middlesbrough FC 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

A dramatic stoppage-time winner from Oli McBurnie sealed promotion for Hull City, who will now join Coventry City FC and Ipswich Town FC in next season’s Premier League.

McBurnie struck in the fourth minute of added time after Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn spilled a dangerous cross into his path, allowing the striker to convert from close range and spark wild celebrations among Hull supporters.

The victory completed a remarkable play-off campaign for Hull, who became the first club since Cardiff City in 2010 to finish sixth in the Championship table and still secure promotion through the play-offs.

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Hull also navigated both semi-final legs and the final without conceding a single goal.

For Ajayi, the promotion marked the culmination of an impressive campaign in which the Nigerian defender played a vital role in Hull’s push for top-flight football.

The 32-year-old centre-back returned to the starting line-up during the decisive semi-final victory over Millwall after initially beginning the first leg on the bench.

Known for his aerial dominance, leadership and composure in defence, Ajayi provided experience and stability throughout Hull’s promotion run.

Saturday’s final was played under the shadow of the EFL “Spygate” controversy that rocked the Championship play-offs.

Hull had originally expected to face Southampton FC after the Saints defeated Middlesbrough in the semi-finals.

However, Southampton were expelled from the play-offs following an independent disciplinary investigation into allegations that club staff illegally observed Middlesbrough’s closed training sessions before the semi-final clash.

The ruling handed Middlesbrough a place in the final, while Southampton were also punished with a four-point deduction for next season after admitting multiple breaches of EFL regulations.

Ajayi now becomes the second Super Eagles player to secure Premier League promotion this season after Frank Onyeka achieved the feat with Coventry City.

The promotion also represents a major milestone in Ajayi’s career as he prepares for another opportunity to compete in English football’s top flight after years battling through the demanding Championship.