Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi marked his 100th appearance for Nottingham Forest in style, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday.

Awoniyi’s goals, his first brace in the league since May 2023, also against Chelsea, helped Forest extend their strong record at Stamford Bridge, where they are now unbeaten in four visits.

The visitors made a bright start and took the lead inside two minutes. Awoniyi rose highest to meet a well-placed cross from Dilane Bakwa, guiding a neat header past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

Chelsea tried to respond quickly, with Enzo Fernández coming close, but his curling effort struck the post. Forest, however, remained dangerous and soon doubled their advantage after a defensive error. Malo Gusto pulled back Awoniyi inside the box, and after a VAR check, a penalty was awarded. Igor Jesus stepped up and converted calmly to make it 2-0.

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Forest’s youthful side showed composure throughout the first half, despite a late scare before the break. A clash of heads involving Chelsea debutant Jesse Derry led to a long stoppage, but Cole Palmer failed to reduce the deficit, as Matz Sels saved his penalty.

In the second half, Awoniyi completed his brace to put the result beyond doubt, finishing off another attacking move to underline his importance to the team.

Chelsea managed to pull one back late on, but it proved only a consolation as Forest held on for a deserved victory.

With this result, Chelsea have now lost six straight league matches, their worst run since 1993. The poor form has left them in ninth place, and they can no longer finish in the top five.

For Nottingham Forest, the picture is much brighter. They are now six points above the relegation zone with three games to go, and their safety is almost certain after going seven matches without defeat. Their focus will now shift to the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa.