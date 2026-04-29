Emmanuel Fernandez has set his sights on a strong finish to the season with Rangers FC, insisting that delivering the Scottish Premiership title would be the ideal send-off for long-serving captain James Tavernier.

The Nigerian defender, speaking via the club’s official platform, addressed the emotional weight of Tavernier’s decision to leave Ibrox after 11 seasons, an announcement that has reverberated through the dressing room at a critical stage of the campaign.

Rangers remain firmly in the title race, and Fernandez made it clear that while the squad is motivated to honour their departing captain, the focus must remain on immediate objectives.

“We all know what we need to do until the end of the season and it would be the perfect send off for him, but we have to take it one game at a time,” Fernandez said.

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“It was tough when he told us and we were a bit shell-shocked. We all congratulated him and showed him love and we want to bring something back for him.”

Tavernier’s exit marks the end of an era at Rangers. Since joining in 2015, he has been a central figure in the club’s modern resurgence, leading them to domestic success and European competitiveness while establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers in the league.

Leadership that shaped a new arrival

For Fernandez, the captain’s influence has been personal as much as professional.

The defender, who joined Rangers from Peterborough United, revealed that Tavernier played a key role in helping him adjust to the expectations and scale of the club.

“I feel since I came here that he has been in my corner, he has supported me when I needed it,” he said.

“When I signed, I didn’t understand the size of the club, but his calm leadership carried me through.”

Fernandez recalled a defining moment early in his Rangers journey, when Tavernier’s encouragement helped shape his breakthrough.

“I remember when the gaffer came in, we played Hibs away and Tav spoke to me and told me I would get my opportunity.

“The game after that against Livingston I played and that moment from Tav lifted me up. I knew I had his trust.”

He went on to describe Tavernier’s leadership style as understated but effective, built on trust rather than volume.

“He isn’t a shouter, he makes it easy for players and he makes you think you can play your own game.

“On the pitch you know what he gives to the team as well as his leadership, which is amazing.”

Squad depth and Title momentum

Despite the impending departure, Fernandez expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to maintain standards.

“We will miss him a lot. He has been here 11 years, he knows the league, how to be at Rangers.

“But we have other characters who can step up who know how to be at Rangers.”

That belief is reinforced by recent form. Rangers have been on a positive run, losing just once in recent matches, positioning themselves as genuine contenders in the title race.

“We have been on a positive run, everyone knows we have a real opportunity,” he added.

Breakout Season brings recognition

Fernandez’s own performances have not gone unnoticed.

In his debut season, he has earned a first senior call-up to the Nigeria national football team, alongside domestic recognition with a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year and Rangers’ Men’s Player of the Year award.

The defender admitted the honours came as a surprise, particularly given his later integration into the team.

“It was a bit of a shock to be in the Team of the Year as I started playing a bit later in the season,” he said.

“I didn’t expect it but to do it in my first season here, to get that recognition is a moment I won’t forget.”

Spain camp strengthens Unity

Looking ahead to the run-in, Fernandez highlighted the importance of Rangers’ recent warm-weather training camp in Spain, describing it as a key factor in strengthening team cohesion.

“Spain was one of the best things we have done,” he said.

“I spoke to players I maybe didn’t speak to as much before the trip. It was good for team bonding and it was nice to play in the heat, you don’t get much of that here.

“We all enjoyed it.”

Final push

As the season approaches its decisive phase, Rangers find themselves balancing emotion with ambition.

For Fernandez and his teammates, the objective is clear: maintain focus, sustain momentum, and deliver a finish worthy of a captain who has defined an era.

Because if they succeed, it will not just be a title. It will be a farewell written in silverware.