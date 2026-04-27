A faction of the Accord Party led by Chris Imumolen says it was not part of the coalition meeting of opposition political parties held on Saturday in Ibadan, alleging that its name and logo were used without authorisation.

Mr Imumolen, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the factional National Secretary, Muktar Abdallah, said the party remained independent and was focused on presenting its own presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition of opposition parties had, at the end of its summit in Ibadan, resolved to work towards presenting a single presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the coalition stated that the proposed consensus candidate would be jointly agreed upon and supported by all participating opposition parties.

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Prominent opposition figures reported to be involved in the coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Governor Seyi Makinde, David Mark, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

However, Mr Imumolen, while threatening legal action, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the conveners of the Ibadan meeting to publicly explain how and why the Accord Party’s identity was used without its consent.

He described the inclusion of the party’s flag in the coalition as “political impersonation and misrepresentation,” stressing that it was “not a misunderstanding.”

“Failure to do so will trigger immediate legal action against all individuals and groups involved.

“You cannot borrow legitimacy by force. Those responsible must either explain themselves or prepare to defend their actions in court,” he said.

Mr Imumolen maintained that the party was not part of any coalition involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or any aligned bloc, and had at no time authorised the use of its name, symbol, or platform in such an arrangement.

“This is not an oversight; it is a misrepresentation. The Accord Party will not be dragged into alliances it neither negotiated nor approved,” he said.

He added that developments at the Ibadan meeting raised concerns about the credibility and transparency of the coalition, especially if it relied on the identity of parties not present at the discussions.

Mr Imumolen reaffirmed the party’s independent political direction, emphasising its resolve to contest the 2027 elections under its own platform.

“Accord Party remains focused on the 2027 general elections, with a clear ambition to present a presidential candidate under its own banner, not as a footnote in a hastily assembled coalition.

“The party will vigorously protect its identity, structure, and political independence, and will not tolerate any attempt, subtle or brazen, to appropriate its platform for political convenience.

“As Nigeria moves toward 2027, the party will engage Nigerians on its own terms, not through manufactured alignments or backdoor coalitions,” he said.

(NAN)