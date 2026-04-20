Big moments demand big responses.

And at Hampden Park, Kelechi Iheanacho delivered exactly that, turning a tense semi-final into a statement of intent for Celtic.

From chaos to control

Celtic’s route to the final was anything but straightforward.

A game that looked under control spiralled into uncertainty before extra time restored order and dominance.

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At the heart of that shift was Iheanacho. Two goals. Decisive moments. A performance that changed the direction of the game.

And afterwards, speaking to Celtic TV, the Nigerian forward struggled to fully capture the emotion of it all.

“Yes, we are. Yes, we are indeed,” he said, confirming Celtic’s place in the final.

“I can’t describe how I feel at the moment. I’m really happy today.

“There was a bit of panic in the second half when they got the second goal. But we were lucky to get to extra time, and we blew them away after that.”

The turning point: Extra time

For Iheanacho, the shift in extra time was not accidental. It was deliberate.

“We needed to finish the game in the second half, but they came at us and equalised.

“So in extra time, we just had to go after them; press them, win the ball, and get the goals.

“That was the plan, to be fair.”

It was a plan executed with precision. From tension to control. From uncertainty to dominance.

Breaking down the goals

His two goals reflected different aspects of his game, instinct and execution.

The first, a header, came from a well-delivered cross.

“The first was a header with a lovely cross. I just had to get my head to it and put it on target.”

The second, more composed, mirrored training ground repetition.

“The second one was like in training, how we shoot in training. It was really good.”

And when asked if he knew it was in the moment it left his foot?

“Yes, good man.”

Confidence. Clarity. Conviction.

A season rebuilding momentum

Iheanacho’s performance comes within a broader narrative.

A season disrupted by injuries and managed minutes has tested his rhythm since arriving at Celtic.

But in knockout football, timing matters more than volume. And here, he delivered when it mattered most.

Eyes on the Final, and the bigger prize

Celtic’s focus now shifts to the Scottish Cup final, where they will face Dunfermline Athletic.

But Iheanacho is clear; nothing will be taken for granted.

“A cup final is not always easy.

“I haven’t watched them yet, but we’ll give our best to make sure we win.

“I don’t know how long it’s been, maybe they’ve won recently, but for us, we want to win it. Collectively, as a team, we’ll fight to win the final.”

Hunger beyond the moment

There is more at stake. A cup final. A title race. A season still alive with possibility.

And for Iheanacho, the motivation is clear: keep contributing, keep delivering. Because performances like this do more than win matches. They shift narratives.

From uncertainty to influence. From the bench to the moment.