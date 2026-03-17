The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that it has begun the process of appealing FIFA’s decision to reject its petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo over the eligibility of some players fielded in their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash.

The playoff match, held on 16 November 2025 at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, ended in disappointment for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who lost in a sudden-death penalty shootout after both sides were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time.

Confirming the development, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said the federation is dissatisfied with FIFA’s ruling and has initiated steps to challenge it.

“We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition. I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision,” he said.

Background

The NFF had submitted its petition to FIFA shortly after the playoff defeat, citing concerns over what it described as irregularities in the issuance of passports to some DR Congo players, which allegedly made them eligible to feature in the match.

Nigeria’s protest centres on the argument that DR Congo’s domestic laws do not recognise dual citizenship for adults, raising questions about players believed to hold European passports while representing the Congolese national team.

“As far as FIFA is concerned, once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible. But our concern is that FIFA may have been deceived into clearing them,” Mr Sanusi had earlier said.

The match has remained a focal point of discussion since Nigeria’s elimination from the qualification series, with the Super Eagles’ hopes of progressing further dashed by the penalty shootout loss.

Play-off implications

Recent developments around the intercontinental play-off tournament further underline the implications of FIFA’s decision.

FIFA has already opened ticket sales for the tournament and confirmed the participating nations, with DR Congo listed among the six teams set to compete for the final two places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The mini-tournament will be held in Mexico, with matches scheduled for 26 March and 31 March across two venues—Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

DR Congo is grouped in Pathway 1 alongside Jamaica and New Caledonia, while Pathway 2 will feature Bolivia, Suriname, and Iraq.

The inclusion of the Congolese team among the contenders, even before the conclusion of Nigeria’s protest process, had already raised questions about the likely direction of FIFA’s ruling.

FIFA sanctions

Both the NFF and the Congolese Football Association were also sanctioned by FIFA following incidents during the match.

According to FIFA’s disciplinary overview, Nigeria was fined 1,000 Swiss Francs for breaches relating to order and security, specifically involving the throwing of objects by spectators, an offence under Article 17 and Article 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The Congolese federation received a heavier fine of 5,000 Swiss Francs after its supporters were found guilty of using laser pointers or similar devices during the match, contrary to Article 17.2.d of the code.

FIFA noted that disciplinary decisions are taken based on the circumstances of each case and may still be subject to appeal.

What next?

With the appeal now underway, attention shifts to FIFA’s next move, as Nigeria seeks to overturn the ruling and revive its hopes of returning to the qualification pathway for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The outcome of the appeal is expected to be closely watched, given its potential implications for player eligibility regulations and the integrity of international football competitions.

After participating in the Russia 2018 World Cup, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 edition held in Qatar. Failure to be at the 2026 World Cup will mark the first time Nigeria has failed to qualify for back-to-back editions of the Mundial since making a debut at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.