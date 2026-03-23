Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s choice to stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga will be one that haunts him as it proved costly in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against league rivals Manchester City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that any talk of an Arsenal quadruple this season was firmly put in the bin after a miserable display at Wembley allowed Manchester City to win 2-0.

Arteta, known for ruthlessness, showed sentiment by retaining cup goalkeeper Kepa for the Carabao Cup final, in spite of Arsenal’s long wait for a major trophy since 2020.

Kepa’s costly error, allowing Rayan Cherki’s cross slip, gifted Nico O’Reilly the opener as Manchester City quickly doubled their lead to seal victory.

The decision to bench first-choice David Raya drew sharper scrutiny, especially after City’s goalkeeper James Trafford delivered a commanding performance.

Trafford, initially signed as City’s number one before Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival, produced a crucial triple save to deny Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

ALSO READ: Guardiola makes history as Man City beat Arsenal to League Cup crown

He kept a clean sheet, while questions over Kepa’s selection dominated discussions following Arsenal’s disappointing defeat.

Former striker Chris Sutton criticised the decision, questioning why managers trust second-choice goalkeepers in finals instead of fielding their strongest line-up.

“I never understand why managers play their second-choice goalkeepers in cup finals.

“You’re trying to win a trophy, why wouldn’t you play your number one to give yourself the best possible chance? That’s common sense.”

Arsenal remain in contention for the FA Cup, Premier League, and UEFA Champions League, sustaining hopes of a historic treble despite their Carabao Cup final disappointment.

The Gunners must now channel full focus on the league and Europe, as they aim to capitalise on their strong position and salvage silverware this season.

(NAN)