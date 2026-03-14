Arsenal strengthened their grip on the Premier League title race on Saturday after a 2-0 victory over Everton, while West Ham United held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw, leaving the Cityzens nine points behind the league leaders.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal needed a late surge to overcome a stubborn Everton side. Viktor Gyökeres broke the deadlock in the 89th minute after reacting quickest inside the box to finish from close range following a cross that caused confusion in the Everton defence.

The victory was sealed moments later by 16-year-old Max Dowman, who produced a memorable solo effort deep into stoppage time. After Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had gone forward for a late corner, Dowman collected the loose ball near the halfway line, dribbled past two players and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net.

The goal made Dowman the youngest scorer in the competition’s history and capped a breakthrough moment for the teenage midfielder, who has already drawn attention as one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents this season.

While Arsenal celebrated a crucial win in North London, Manchester City’s title hopes suffered another setback at the London Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side, with the manager watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

City dominated possession early and took the lead in the 31st minute when Bernardo Silva collected a pass from Omar Marmoush before delicately lifting the ball over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

However, West Ham responded quickly. Just four minutes later, Konstantinos Mavropanos rose highest to meet Jarrod Bowen’s corner and powered a header into the net to level the match.

City pushed for a winner in the second half, with Erling Haaland and several substitutes going close, but West Ham defended bravely to secure a valuable point.

The result ended the Hammers’ run of seven consecutive defeats against City and boosted their fight for Premier League survival.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United defeated Chelsea 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Anthony Gordon, while Burnley’s relegation fears deepened after a goalless draw against Bournemouth. Brighton also claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Sunderland, with Yankuba Minteh’s mis-hit cross finding its way into the net.