The former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, on Saturday commended President Bola Tinubu for sustained efforts to advance Nigeria’s economic progress and strengthen national stability.

Mr Gowon, a retired general, spoke after a closed-door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he urged Nigerians to support government efforts to address pressing national challenges.

“I came to see the president and to thank him for all the good work he is doing for the country,” he told journalists.

He explained that the visit also provided an opportunity to discuss developments in the country and share views on national progress.

Mr Gowon noted that their discussions focused largely on Nigeria’s economic progress and developments in other sectors under the present administration.

“We had a look at all the work the president is doing, and the progress Nigeria is making economically and otherwise,” he said.

According to him, the administration is addressing a wide range of national issues affecting the political, economic and social sectors.

“Isn’t he doing the best he can all around? Every area, political, economic and social sectors, requires attention,” Mr Gowon said.

He emphasised that governing a diverse country like Nigeria required careful balancing of priorities and sustained commitment to national development.

The former head of state acknowledged that insecurity remained one of the major challenges confronting the country.

Mr Gowon stressed that the president must carefully balance national priorities while safeguarding the overall interests and unity of Nigeria.

“He has got to look after the interests of Nigeria in all areas, and I am happy about that,” he said.

He added that addressing the country’s security challenges remained primarily the responsibility of the government and its security institutions.

“Well, the problem happening today is one that only the government can really deal with,” Mr Gowon said.

The elder statesman expressed confidence that the administration was handling the situation carefully to prevent further complications.

He also expressed optimism that ongoing efforts by the government and security agencies would eventually restore peace and stability across the country.

“The government is handling it the best it can to ensure Nigeria eventually achieves the peace it requires and deserves,” Mr Gowon said.

(NAN)