Orji Uzor Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, has dismissed speculation of a rift within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Mr Kalu spoke on Friday while addressing supporters at his residence in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia, stressing that the party remained united.

He said party members were more united than ever and determined to deliver the state for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The senator urged party members to remain peaceful and law-abiding in their political activities.

Mr Kalu, a former governor of Abia, denied any disagreement with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, over the control of the party structure.

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives has an ambition to contest the Abia governorship in 2027.

Senator Kalu explained that his absence from the party’s recent state congress was due to an important engagement at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to him, the APC was well-prepared for future elections and confident of winning all elective positions in Abia.

“There is full reconciliation in APC, and anyone who dislikes it can move to another party.

“APC will produce all House of Assembly members, House of Representatives members, the three senators, the governor and the president. We are not leaving any position.

“In 2023, we did not secure enough votes for the president, but by 2027, we must unite and show commitment to deliver Abia for him.

“Some people travel to Abuja telling the president that the APC is divided, but that is not true.

“I have assured the president that we will deliver him and the entire APC in Abia,” he said.

Mr Kalu also restated his support for state policing, noting that he had advocated the initiative since serving as governor in 1999.

Meanwhile, the senator’s younger brother, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has reaffirmed his ambition to contest the Abia governorship election on the APC platform in 2027.

He urged party members to remain committed, expressing confidence that the APC would reclaim the state in the next election.

Other party stakeholders also expressed optimism about the APC’s readiness to take over Abia in 2027.

(NAN)