Iran has threatened to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to the ongoing war with the United States, raising fresh uncertainty about the country’s participation in football’s biggest tournament.

Iran’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said on Wednesday that the country cannot take part in the tournament after recent US and Israeli airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, further escalating the conflict in the region, according to a Reuters report.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Mr Donyamali said in an interview with Iranian state television.

He added that the ongoing war has made it difficult for Iran to consider travelling to the tournament.

“Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” he said.

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from 11 June to 19 July. Iran has already qualified for the expanded 48-team competition.

In the draw held last December, Iran were placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. All three of their group matches are scheduled to be played in the United States, with two games in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran was also the only qualified team missing from a FIFA planning meeting for participating countries held in Atlanta last week, adding to speculation about its possible withdrawal from the tournament.

FIFA has not yet made any official comment on the minister’s remarks.

No Friendly

Meanwhile, the growing tension in the Middle East has already begun to affect international football plans.

The Angolan Football Federation announced that it has cancelled friendly matches against Iran and Jordan scheduled for later this month in Dubai.

READ ALSO: NSC confirms establishment of Nigerian Federation of American Football

In a statement, the federation said the decision was taken after reviewing the security situation in the region.

“The aggravation of the current conflict in the Middle East and the consequent instability that is felt in the region meant a serious, prudent and responsible re-evaluation,” the federation said.

The matches were part of Angola’s preparations during the international window. Both Iran and Jordan have already qualified for the World Cup.

With the tournament barely three months away, Iran’s threat to boycott the competition could create a difficult situation for FIFA, either in finding a replacement or in appeasing Iran to rethink its position.