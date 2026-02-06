The Nigerian Federation of American Football (NFAF) has been formally confirmed as the official governing body responsible for the administration, growth, and development of American football in Nigeria, marking a decisive turning point for the sport nationwide.

The official inauguration ceremony for the board is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 10 February, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, to usher in a new era of stability and structured leadership following a prolonged period of internal disputes and uncertainty.

Bukola Olopade once again proved his leadership strength by brokering peace among the stakeholders, replicating his decisive intervention that earlier rescued Nigerian e-sports from crisis.

His actions ended months of division and delivered a united, stable, and credible federation now positioned to drive real growth.

Speaking on the establishment of the Federation, Mr Olopade stated that “NFAF was created to bring order, credibility, and national coordination to the development of American football in Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to supporting the Federation in deepening grassroots participation, strengthening institutional capacity, and positioning Nigeria as a respected force in global American football.

Babajide Akeredolu is the incoming president of the Federation, having previously led Nigeria to continental success. Under his leadership, the national teams defeated hosts Egypt to win the maiden Africa Flag Football Championship in both the men’s and women’s categories in 2025.

President of the Nigerian Federation of American Football, Babajide Akeredolu, acknowledged the role of the NSC Director General, saying, “Hon. Bukola Olopade’s intervention brought clarity, peace, and direction. He united all stakeholders and gave the sport a fresh start. We are now one family, focused on governance, development, and taking Nigerian American football to the world.”

“Today is not just the birth of a Federation but the beginning of a movement,” Mr Akeredolu said.

Technical Representative and Director of the Federation, Sasore Bodunrin, described the development as a major boost for youth empowerment and sports development, noting that Nigeria looks forward to showcasing its growing talent pool at the upcoming Flag Football World Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany, in August 2026.

The newly inaugurated Executive Board includes Babajide Akeredolu as President, alongside Idris H. Shuaibu, Azeez Amida, Ized Meremoth, Lawrence Ojaide, Seye Obatolu, Aisha Shuaibu, Akpan Michael, Solomon Oludaisi, Uchenna Asife, Ugochi Otti, Amadi Chukwuemeka, Okabonye Chukwuani, Barikisu Ademoh, Maryam Yakoub, Mark Orduen, Olaide Yusuf, and Sasore Bodunrin as Technical Representative and Director.