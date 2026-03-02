Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar played a decisive role as Valencia CF secured a vital 1-0 victory over Osasuna on Sunday, a result that lifts the team further away from the relegation scrap in La Liga.

While the match-winning goal ultimately came from Largie Ramazani’s penalty, it was Sadiq’s intelligent movement and persistence that earned the spot-kick, after he was brought down inside the area.

For the former AS Roma forward, the victory was a reflection of Valencia’s collective effort and resilience. Speaking after the match, Sadiq said:

“It’s important for us to win the three points today. We’ve been working hard this week to give the fans what they deserve, and now we finally have the three points and are already looking forward to the next match.”

The Mestalla Connection

Beyond the result, Sadiq emphasised the emotional weight of playing at the Valencia Stadium (Mestalla).

“Playing here is always a dream for each of us. Playing in front of these fans in this stadium with so much tradition, it’s a different feeling to play here,” he explained, highlighting the passion and history that define Valencia’s iconic home ground.

The striker also reflected on the significance of Ramazani’s goal:

“His goal helped us get the three points, and that’s what we want. The most important thing is that each of us knows what we have to do to help the team; that’s why you can see we’re like a family here, and we’re all trying to give our best for this club.”

Eyes on the next challenge

Sadiq remains focused on Valencia’s next fixture against Deportivo Alavés on Sunday, recognising the intensity and competitiveness of La Liga.

“In this division, no match is easy; we know what we’re up against. Now I think we’ll have a short break, maybe a day, and we’ll be back next week, and hopefully we’ll get another three points,” he added.

Gratitude and belonging

Since his arrival, Sadiq has felt an immediate bond with the club and fans. The victory against Osasuna provided yet another opportunity to celebrate that connection.

“From the first day, I felt great when I arrived in Valencia. Now that I’m back here, it’s a bit different. All I can do is express my gratitude to the fans and thank them for their continued support,” he said, capturing the sense of belonging that fuels his performances.

Impact beyond goals

While Sadiq didn’t score in the game, his influence on the pitch was undeniable. Winning the penalty, linking play, and constantly threatening Osasuna’s defence underscored his importance to Valencia’s survival bid in La Liga. His blend of experience, intelligence, and composure continues to make him one of the club’s most valuable assets.