Armed men on Monday set ablaze a vehicle conveying cashew products on the Egbe–Eruku Road in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, in the latest security incident reported in the area.

The attack occurred on Monday morning. Egbe Mekun Parrot, a community-based newspaper, reported that the assailants intercepted the vehicle shortly after it left Egbe and forced the driver and his companion to abandon it. Both occupants reportedly escaped without injury.

After the two men fled into nearby bushes, the attackers set the vehicle on fire, destroying the cashew products it was transporting to market.

Residents said the Egbe–Eruku corridor has in recent months become increasingly unsafe, with farmers and traders expressing fear over frequent reports of ambushes and abductions along forest-linked routes connecting Kogi to Kwara State.

The incident comes amid heightened security operations across the Kogi West Senatorial District. On 8 February, the state government announced the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks in parts of Lokoja, Kabba-Bunu, Yagba West and Yagba East to support joint operations aimed at “flushing out terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.”

Earlier, on 4 February, the state government ordered the precautionary closure of schools across the state, citing “credible intelligence” and the need to safeguard pupils and teachers.

In December 2025, armed men attacked worshippers at Ayetoro-Kiri in Kabba/Bunu LGA, abducting more than 30 residents. Security agencies have since announced arrests and clearance operations in forested areas believed to serve as hideouts for armed groups.

Despite these measures, locals in Yagba West say the burning of the cashew vehicle underscores the vulnerability of rural roads that serve as economic lifelines for farming communities.

Security analysts say recent attacks on agricultural supply routes suggest a shift in the tactics of armed groups operating in the region.

They note that beyond kidnappings for ransom, the destruction of farm produce and transport vehicles indicates an effort to disrupt local economies, intimidate traders, and project territorial control.

According to them, addressing the pattern will require sustained patrols, improved intelligence gathering, and the establishment of forward operating bases along forest corridors that link rural communities to neighbouring states.

Residents of Egbe and neighbouring communities have urged the state government and security agencies to move beyond reactive deployments. Several community leaders said what is needed is a permanent security presence along the Egbe–Eruku axis, improved road surveillance, and collaboration with local vigilante groups.

As of press time, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Command had not responded to calls and text messages seeking comment on the incident.

For many farmers in Yagba West, the attack has reinforced fears that without durable security arrangements, agricultural trade and daily movement along rural roads will remain exposed to armed groups operating across the Kogi–Kwara border belt.