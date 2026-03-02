The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has again extended the deadline for student loan applications for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The portal had been scheduled to close on 27 February, after an earlier extension.

In a statement by its Director, Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, NELFUND said the deadline has now been extended for additional days to give opportunity to more applicants.

NELFUND didn’t disclose a new deadline.

However, the statement said the extension is intended to accommodate institutions that are newly commencing their 2025/2026 academic session and those that have not yet submitted their verified student lists.

It added that the extension was to accommodate students who require additional time to complete their applications, as well as prospective applicants who became aware of the scheme during the recent nationwide sensitisation engagements

“In response to strong feedback from students and key stakeholders across the country, and in recognition of the surge in applications and inquiries, the Fund has approved some additional days to ensure all eligible students are given adequate opportunity to complete their applications, pending further management decisions and communications,” the statement reads in part.

NELFUND noted that institutions which have not yet commenced the 2025/2026 academic session must submit an official request for extension, accompanied by their approved academic calendar, for consideration.

Beneficiaries so far

The Fund said it has disbursed a total of N183 billion in student loans, including fees to institutions and upkeep allowances to benefiting students.

As of 1 March, the Fund said it has disbursed N107 billion in institutional fees paid and N76 billion in upkeep allowances paid to 983,706 students in 265 tertiary institutions.

The student loan scheme, instituted in 2023, received its first cycle of applications between May 2024 and 21 February 2025.

Shortly after assuming office, President Bola Tinubu assented to the Access to Higher Education Act (2023), which established NELFUND to provide interest-free loans to Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions.