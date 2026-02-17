From a Nigerian perspective, the standout talking point before kick-off was the inclusion of Frank Onyeka in Coventry City’s starting XI.

The Super Eagles midfielder was handed his first start for the Sky Blues since arriving on a winter loan from Brentford, a decision that signalled the manager’s trust in him for a high-stakes Championship contest.

While the night ultimately belonged to Haji Wright, whose clinical hat-trick stole the headlines, Onyeka’s midfield performance quietly underpinned Coventry’s dominance and did not go unnoticed.

Lampard’s instant approval

Coventry boss Frank Lampard was full of praise for the Nigerian after the final whistle, singling him out for a commanding all-action display.

“Yes, absolutely. It was brilliant,” Lampard told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

“His performance, his power in winning the ball, his quality of understanding when to jump and press, and what he’s like in duels, but also his quality of play.”

The former Chelsea midfielder knows exactly what elite midfield standards look like, and Onyeka’s energy, intelligence, and physical presence clearly met the mark.

Tested, booked, but unshaken

Onyeka’s debut was not without its tests. Twenty-seven minutes in, he was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Aidan Morris inside the Boro half; a decision Lampard felt was harsh.

“It was a massive performance from him, and he gets a booking; it’s never a booking,” Lampard said.

“I’m thinking, if he tires, is he going to come off? But I thought he dealt with that situation well.”

Rather than retreat, Onyeka adjusted intelligently, managed the risk, and continued to impose himself.

A debut with bigger implications

Lampard’s verdict was emphatic.

“An outstanding debut. To come from the Premier League and step up to this level of game so quickly in his career, to make his debut in that game and perform as he did, was a great sign. I am really pleased for him.”

Beyond the performance itself, Onyeka’s loan carries significant weight for Coventry’s future. The deal includes an obligation to buy, which will be activated if the Sky Blues secure promotion to the Premier League; turning this short-term audition into a potentially permanent marriage.

For Onyeka, it was more than just a first start. It was a statement night, one that suggests Coventry may have landed a midfielder built for the grind, ambition, and pressure of a promotion push.