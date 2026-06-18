Some cooking gas sellers in Enugu State have lamented low patronage following the rise in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), saying many residents have resorted to using charcoal as a cheaper alternative.

The sellers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, attributed the decline in sales to the rising cost of cooking gas nationwide.

They appealed to the federal government to intervene by addressing the factors driving rising prices to ease the economic hardship already faced by Nigerians.

A gas retailer, Emmanuel Okam, described the situation as discouraging, noting that his sales had dropped significantly compared to previous months.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to him, customers who previously bought five kilogrammes of gas now purchase only two kilogrammes due to the high cost.

“Business is no longer what it used to be. Before now, I could refill up to five or six cylinders in a week, but demand has dropped sharply due to high gas prices.

“I buy gas at about N1,600 per kilogramme from suppliers and sell to households at about N1,850. Even at that, many customers cannot afford to buy the quantity they need,” he said.

Mr Okam explained that he had reduced his profit margin to attract customers, but still struggled to make reasonable sales.

“Before, I could sell about 60kg in a week, but now I hardly sell half of that quantity. It is affecting my income and my ability to meet family and other financial obligations,” he added.

He urged the government to work with gas suppliers to reduce LPG costs, saying that any reduction at the source would ultimately benefit consumers.

Another retailer, Ifeanyi Maduka, also blamed the economic situation for the decline in patronage.

“Nigeria is really affecting all of us. Gas that used to sell for between N400 and N500 has risen to over N1,000, while fuel prices have also increased.

“Everything is becoming more expensive in Nigeria,” he lamented.

Mr Maduka noted that although customers still visited his outlet, the volume of purchases had reduced considerably due to dwindling purchasing power.

“Customers are coming, but not like before, because money is not circulating. Gas prices are no longer stable. A supplier can increase the price at any time, which affects retailers and consumers alike,” he said.

He added that while some outlets sold gas for as high as N2,000 per kilogramme, others sold between N1,800 and N1,900, while his outlet sold at N1,750.

A resident, Ukamaka Okoro, said the high cost of gas forced her to reduce the quantity she used to buy.

“I used to buy seven kilogramme of cooking gas but when I went to buy few days ago, I was told that a kilogramme now cost N1, 850, I don’t have option than to reduce the quantity.

“I am a secondary school teacher. I am appealing to the government to do something urgently to reduce the burden on low-income earners like us,” Mrs Okoro said.

ALSO READ: Ebonyi charcoal dealers record boom as cooking gas costs soar

Meanwhile, a charcoal dealer, who requested anonymity, told NAN that patronage had increased significantly in recent months as more households sought cheaper cooking fuel alternatives.

The dealer attributed the surge in demand to the rising prices of cooking gas and kerosene.

According to him, a bag of charcoal currently sells for between N8,000 and N8,500, depending on its size.

“The price of charcoal has remained relatively stable over the past few months. The only challenge is the cost of transportation from areas such as Eha-Amufu in Enugu State, as well as parts of Benue and Kogi states.

“Many people who can no longer afford cooking gas are now buying charcoal, and this has led to increased patronage,” he said.