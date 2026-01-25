Manchester United delivered another major blow in the Premier League title race on Sunday, coming from behind to beat Arsenal 3–2 at the Emirates Stadium and inflicting the Gunners’ first home defeat of the season.

Fresh from last weekend’s victory over Manchester City, United under Michael Carrick again showed their ability to trouble the league’s elite. Arsenal dominated the early stages and were rewarded when Martin Ødegaard’s effort was deflected into his own net by Lisandro Martínez.

At that point, the hosts appeared firmly in control and on course to strengthen their grip at the top.

However, a costly error turned the contest. A loose pass from Martín Zubimendi released Bryan Mbeumo, who calmly rounded David Raya to level the scores. Arsenal were rattled, and United seized the momentum after the break when Patrick Dorgu thundered home a long-range strike to put the visitors ahead.

Although Arsenal pushed back late on, with Mikel Merino poking in an equaliser from a corner six minutes from time, United had the final word.

Matheus Cunha curled a fine effort from outside the box to seal the win, ending Arsenal’s 17-game unbeaten home run and marking United’s first league victory at the Emirates since 2017.

The result further underlined Arsenal’s long-standing struggles against United, with this defeat marking their 27th loss to the Red Devils in Premier League history — more than against any other opponent.

It also ended a remarkable defensive run, as Arsenal conceded three goals in a league match for the first time since December 2023.

While the Gunners are still on top of the league table with 50 points from 23 matches, Manchester United have sneaked into the top four with 38 points from the same number of matches.

Other matches

Away from north London, Nigerian players made their mark across the league. Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his first Premier League goal of the 2025/26 season as Nottingham Forest beat Brentford 2–0 away from home. Introduced in the 68th minute, Awoniyi struck late on to end a 380-day wait for a league goal, capping an impressive Forest display that halted Brentford’s seven-match unbeaten home run.

Ola Aina also featured prominently for Forest, completing the full 90 minutes in defence and playing a role in Igor Jesus’ opening goal. It was another solid outing for the Nigerian defender, who has regained consistency following his return from injury.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was involved as Crystal Palace fell 3–1 to Chelsea.

Aston Villa also beat Newcastle 2-0 away from home to stay in the title race, just four points behind League leaders Arsenal.