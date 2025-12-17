For the second time this year, Nigeria’s finest between the sticks, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has watched a global honour slip through her fingers, not for lack of excellence, but in the unforgiving margins of elite football recognition.

On Tuesday night at the Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha, Qatar, Hannah Hampton was named FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper, edging out Nnadozie in a tightly contested field. The ceremony also crowned Gianluigi Donnarumma as the men’s winner.

For Nigerian football followers, the announcement felt familiar and frustrating.

A familiar outcome on a bigger stage

Nnadozie was one of seven goalkeepers shortlisted for the 2025 FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper Award, alongside Hampton, Ann-Katrin Berger of Germany, Spain’s Cata Coll, Chile’s Christiane Endler, England’s Anna Moorhouse, and USA goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

It marked yet another moment where the Super Falcons’ last line of defence stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s best, but stepped off the podium empty-handed.

Earlier this year, Hampton had also beaten the Nigerian to the Ballon d’Or Women’s Yashin Trophy, where Nnadozie finished fourth overall.

For many Nigerian fans, the pattern is becoming hard to ignore.

Nnadozie’s Case: Excellence without reward

At just 25, Nnadozie’s résumé already reads like that of a veteran champion.

She arrived on FIFA’s shortlist off the back of a remarkable 2024/25 season, one that saw her inspire Paris FC to the Coupe de France Féminine title, the club’s first major silverware in nearly two decades. It was a triumph built on big saves, commanding presence, and match-defining moments.

On the international stage, she was central to Nigeria’s historic 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Morocco. Named Goalkeeper of the Tournament, Nnadozie kept four clean sheets in six matches and conceded just two goals from open play, both in the final against hosts Morocco, where the Super Falcons famously overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3–2.

Her dominance earned her the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for a third consecutive time in November, a continental record that underlines her authority in African football.

Yet, global recognition continues to stop just short.

Consistency in Transition

Following her exploits in France, Nnadozie completed a move to Brighton Women, where she has seamlessly maintained her standards. In the Women’s Super League, she has already recorded three clean sheets in 10 league appearances and claimed the league’s Save of the Month award for November, further evidence that her performances travel well beyond Africa.

Still, the world’s biggest individual prize remains elusive.

Why Hampton Won

Hampton’s victory is rooted in team success at the highest level. The Chelsea goalkeeper played a key role as Chelsea Women swept a domestic treble last season and followed it up by helping England defend their European Championship crown at Euro 2025.

Accepting the award, Hampton acknowledged those around her.

“With club and country, we have achieved so much, and there is still much more for us to go and get,” she said.

She also thanked England manager Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor “for the belief in me this year,” before adding.

“To the fans, both club and country, your support doesn’t go unnoticed.

We hear you cheering every single game, loud and proud, and it helps push us on to go and get the win for you all. So, thank you very much.”

The Bigger Picture for Nigeria

From a Nigerian perspective, the question lingers: how much more does Chiamaka Nnadozie need to do?

She has conquered Africa repeatedly, delivered on the biggest continental stages, thrived in Europe, and consistently matched, if not surpassed, her peers statistically and visually. Yet, global awards continue to tilt towards players backed by dominant European teams and trophies.

For now, Nnadozie remains Africa’s undisputed queen of the goalposts, even if the world has yet to fully crown her.

And as history has shown with Nigerian greats, recognition delayed is not recognition denied.

Below is the complete list of winners at the 2025 The Best FIFA Awards:

Best FIFA Men’s Player – Ousmane Dembele

Best FIFA Women’s Player – Aitana Bonmati

Best FIFA Men’s Coach – Luis Enrique

Best FIFA Women’s Coach – Sarina Wiegman

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper – Hannah Hampton

FIFA Puskas Award – Santiago Montiel

FIFA Marta Award – Lizbeth Ovalle

FIFA Fair Play Award – Andreas Harlass-Neuking.