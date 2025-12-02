With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco barley 19 days away, the continent’s heavyweights are laying their cards on the table.

Final squad announcements have triggered jubilation, debate and, in some cases, outright shock, setting the tone for a tournament already brimming with intrigue.

From big-name omissions to bold youth movements, the latest lists from DR Congo, Cameroon and South Africa offer a revealing snapshot of ambition and strategy as Africa’s finest march toward December.

DR Congo: Desabre bets on continuity, not star power

The most startling omission so far comes from DR Congo, where Sébastien Desabre has left out forward Yoane Wissa, still recovering from a knee injury sustained on international duty in October.

Though Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirmed the 29-year-old has returned to training and even featured in an 11-v-11 session, Desabre opted against risking the influential attacker.

Instead, the Frenchman has chosen stability, rewarding the same core that powered DR Congo through their World Cup playoff triumph last month, securing a slot in March’s inter-confederation qualifier in Mexico.

Belgian-born newcomers Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Matthieu Epolo and Mario Stroeykens retain their places, a sign of Desabre’s faith in the growing diaspora talent pipeline. Balikwisha, who scored in the decisive shootout win over Nigeria on debut, is expected to be central in the Leopards’ attack.

FULL SQUAD

DR Congo open their campaign on 23 December against Benin in Rabat, with Botswana and African powerhouse Senegal completing a tricky Group D. Desabre’s message is clear: trust the formula that brought momentum; even if it means leaving a Premier League-calibre forward behind.

Cameroon: Turmoil, big names dropped and a new man in charge

If DR Congo’s camp is calm, Cameroon’s is the opposite. The Indomitable Lions have plunged into upheaval just days before the tournament, omitting star goalkeeper André Onana and captain Vincent Aboubakar, while freshly elected for second term, federation president Samuel Eto’o has fired head coach Marc Brys, replacing him with David Pagou.

It marks a dramatic response to Cameroon’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup; a setback that has widened longstanding fissures between Eto’o and Brys. Now, with Eto’o freshly re-elected and Pagou installed alongside experienced assistant Martin Ntoungou Mpile, the Lions are entering AFCON under a new regime and without two of their most recognisable names.

Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba headline the squad, offering dynamism and creativity, but the absence of Aboubakar’s goals and Onana’s presence leaves a gaping question ahead of their opener against Gabon on 24 December in Agadir. Defending champions Ivory Coast and Mozambique complete a dangerous Group F.

FULL SQUAD

For Cameroon, AFCON 2025 now feels like a test of character, and a referendum on Eto’o’s leadership.

South Africa: Broos blends experience and youth in a unified vision

While other nations wrestle with injuries and politics, South Africa have projected clarity and conviction. Hugo Broos has named a well-balanced 25-man squad driven by structure, work rate and youthful flair; a group he says embodies the “hunger and adaptability” needed to compete with Africa’s elite.

Captain Ronwen Williams anchors a goalkeeping line that includes Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, offering stability and depth. The defensive unit features the assured center-back pairing of Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyabonga Ngezana, supported by energetic full-backs Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba. Young defenders like Khulumani Ndamane, Tylon Smith and Mbekezeli Mbokazi add tactical flexibility.

The midfield revolves around Teboho Mokoena, whose range and intelligence make him one of Africa’s premier central players. He is joined by Bathusi Aubaas, Sphephelo Sithole and Thalente Mbatha, a balanced blend of control, aggression and progressive passing.

Upfront, South Africa go bold: Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis and teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng headline a fluid, pace-heavy attack. Broos has leaned into unpredictability, opting for wide players and creators who can shift gears quickly and stretch the tournament’s more defensively rigid sides.

FULL SQUAD

Mduduzi Shabalala, Iqraam Rayners and Thabo Moloisane are on standby.

South Africa believe they can trouble anyone, and the selections reflect that ambition.

A tournament already defined by big decisions

With the AFCON kicking off in late December, squad decisions are revealing deeper stories:

DR Congo are choosing cohesion over individual brilliance. Cameroon are entering the competition amid transformation and internal tension. South Africa are pushing a generational blend of structure and explosiveness.

As more nations unveil their final lists in the coming days, the picture of AFCON 2025 will sharpen. But if these early announcements are anything to go by, Morocco is about to host a tournament fueled by ambition, risk, and the relentless quest for continental supremacy.