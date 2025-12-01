Igoh Ogbu’s long wait is finally over.

After 91 days on the sidelines, the Nigeria international made a strong, composed return over the weekend as Slavia Prague cruised to a 3–0 victory over Slovacko; restoring both stability and optimism to club and country.

The central defender was introduced in the 71st minute, replacing David Zima, marking his first appearance since 30 August,.

The day a stubborn hamstring injury halted his momentum and ruled him out for nearly three months.

A critical return after a lengthy layoff

Ogbu’s injury had kept him out of action for both Slavia Prague and the Super Eagles. His last appearance for Nigeria came in June, in a friendly against Russia, before the hamstring problem sidelined him through the crucial final rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, where Nigeria missed his defensive presence and ball-playing composure.

For Slavia Prague, his absence was equally felt. The former Lillestrøm defender had grown into one of the club’s most reliable anchors before the injury setback. With his return, Slavia regain not just depth, but a defender with continental experience and elite-level discipline.

Perfect timing with AFCON selection on the horizon

Ogbu’s comeback arrives at a pivotal moment. Nigeria is on the verge of releasing its roster for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the timing of his return could not be better.

With the Super Eagles needing defensive solidity ahead of the tournament after Benjamin Frederick’s confirmed absence due to injury, Ogbu’s availability offers fresh tactical options and much-needed reassurance.

Now fully back in the match-day squad, Ogbu will shift focus to regaining sharpness, pushing for full match fitness, and re-establishing himself as a starter, both for Slavia Prague in the league and for Nigeria as the AFCON countdown intensifies.

A boost for club and country

Slavia Prague’s defensive line gains valuable reinforcement, and the Super Eagles reclaim a defender capable of competing at top level and handling high-pressure moments.

After 91 frustrating days, Igoh Ogbu is back, and with timing that could reshape his season and Nigeria’s continental ambitions.