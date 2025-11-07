As the clock ticks toward 13 November, the Super Eagles stand on the brink of their biggest footballing examination in two years, a 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa play-off against Gabon in Morocco, with a potential showdown looming against either DR Congo or Cameroon.

Head coach Eric Chelle knows there will be no room for sentiment or tactical stagnation. Nigeria must go to war with form, fitness, and fearless momentum.

With several senior players back firing in Europe, and new blood exploding into relevance, Chelle’s imminent list could feature major returnees and breakthrough first-call candidates capable of flipping Nigeria’s fortunes on the continent’s biggest qualifying stage.

Below, we spotlight those knocking hardest on the door:

Potential returnees

PAUL ONUACHU

Few Nigerian strikers are hotter right now, and fewer deserve a return as much as the maligned Onuachu in Nigeria’s colours.

After a turbulent Premier League stint at Southampton, Paul Onuachu has rediscovered his towering presence in Turkey. His permanent switch to Trabzonspor followed a blistering loan spell; he has 15 goals in 21 league matches and looks unstoppable this season.

With seven league goals already, he currently leads all Nigerian scorers across Europe’s top flights. He’s been crowned October MVP in the Turkish Super Lig and claimed Goal of the Month awards for August and September.

He last featured for Nigeria on June 6 in the 2–1 loss to Benin. Since then, silence, until now. With Victor Osimhen being the only unquestioned spearhead, Onuachu’s aerial threat and penalty-box violence could reshape Nigeria’s attacking geometry.

CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM

Semi Ajayi’s suspension for the first leg vs Gabon re-opens the door for Chidozie Awaziem, who was last seen with Nigeria in September vs South Africa.

The Nantes defender brings something Chelle prizes: versatility. He can operate centrally or at right-back, which is crucial if Nigeria must adapt to mid-battle.

With Ajayi likely only usable in a prospective second-leg scenario against DR Congo or Cameroon, Awaziem’s experience can plug defensive holes instantly.

BRIGHT OSAYI-SAMUEL

Back, fit, hungry.

The Birmingham City full-back returns from injury after missing the last international window. His club minutes, 54 minutes vs Preston, rested vs Bristol City, late cameos vs Portsmouth and Millwall, show progressive load management.

His speed, recovery tackling, and transitional balance could be vital on Morocco’s wide turf, especially against Gabon’s counter-attacking pace.

RAPHAEL ONYEDIKA

An important midfield metronome returns.

The Club Brugge star is back after a hamstring injury sustained during September’s Champions League clash against Monaco. Before his spell on the sidelines, the 24-year-old was one of Brugge’s most consistent performers.

He featured for 27 minutes in Brugge’s recent 2-1 win over FCV Dender EH, and 84 minutes against Barcelona in the Champions League, confirming his recovery.

Nigeria desperately needs its ball progression, press resistance, and disciplined defensive screenings. Onyedika delivers all three.

With doubts around Christantus Uche and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, his recall could stabilise the heartbeat of the midfield.

MADUKA OKOYE

No name has divided public opinion quite like Maduka Okoye. Absent from every international window since June, the Udinese shot-stopper is strongly tipped for a long-awaited return, likely at the expense of Adebayo Adeleye or Amas Obasogie.

Once considered Nigeria’s future between the posts, Okoye’s career dipped during a difficult spell in Italy. The low point: a 61-day suspension in July over alleged match-manipulation in a game against Lazio. While cleared of intent, he was judged to have violated professional standards, missing six matches.

But the response? Pure redemption.

Okoye has roared back, re-cementing himself as Udinese’s No. 1. He produced a standout performance last weekend to end Atalanta’s unbeaten run and has now conceded six goals in four matches, saving 12 of 18 shots faced and keeping one clean sheet.

With public doubt surrounding Stanley Nwabali, calls for Okoye’s reinstatement are louder than ever. His last squad appearance was June 6 vs. Russia; he didn’t play, but this feels like his moment.

First-Time Call-Up Candidate

EBENEZER AKINSANMIRO

Call it the whisper that’s becoming a roar.

On loan from Inter Milan at Serie A side Pisa, the ex-Beyond Limits football academy star is one of Nigeria’s most exciting new midfield architects. Nicknamed the “Caicedo of Serie A”, he has combined: composure, duel dominance, transitional speed, and vertical passing.

The 20-year-old has already earned a Man of the Match award against Fiorentina and registered his first assist vs AC Milan. Last weekend, he bossed Torino, winning 8 of 9 duels and rattling the post with a strike that deserved a goal.

Chelle has reportedly watched multiple matches of his live.

Given Nigeria’s creativity crisis in recent games, Akinsanmiro may be the antidote against low blocks like Gabon’s.

Why this matters

Nigeria faces Gabon’s vertical transitions, DR Congo’s physicality, and Cameroon’s relentlessness. All three nations have derailed World Cup dreams before.

To survive, Nigeria must combine: form players, returning leadership, and fearless new energy to survive.

This isn’t just squad building; it’s identity renewal.

A renewed look ahead

Eric Chelle’s pending roster will likely blend: rejuvenated veterans like Okoye & Onuachu, with new-generation disruptors like Akinsanmiro also having a shoo-in as well.

In a qualifying format this unforgiving, those who step forward now will determine whether Nigeria returns to the global stage, or watches from home again.

The spotlight is brutal, the stakes are sky-high, and the margin is razor-thin. FIFA World Cup awaits, Africa watches, and the Super Eagles must not blink.