Nigeria’s Flamingos have stormed into the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco after a commanding 4–0 victory over Samoa in Rabat on Saturday night.

Needing a big win to revive their campaign following earlier defeats to Canada and France, the Nigerian girls rose to the occasion with a dominant all-round display that reignited their title hopes.

Forward Queen Joseph was the star of the night, scoring twice to take her tournament tally to three. Captain Shakirat Moshood converted from the penalty spot, while defender Azeezat Oduntan added a spectacular fourth from a wide position to complete the rout.

The Flamingos, bronze medallists at the 2022 edition in India, began with clear intent.

Joseph opened scoring in the 13th minute after a clever assist from Moshood, lifting the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Moshood doubled Nigeria’s lead from the spot 14 minutes later after Holly Leapai handled the ball in the box.

Relentless in attack, Nigeria made it 3–0 in the 36th minute when Nguemo Terlumun, who tormented Samoa’s defence throughout, danced past her marker to set up Joseph for her second.

The Flamingos came close to a fourth just before halftime, as Mariam Yahaya’s strike forced a fine save from Ae.

The Nigerian captain missed another penalty early in the second half, but the team’s pressure eventually paid off in the 67th minute, when Oduntan curled in a delightful cross-shot to seal a crucial win.

The result lifted Nigeria to third place in Group D with three points and a –1 goal difference — enough to clinch one of the best third-place qualification spots for the knockout stage.

It was a night of redemption for coach Bankole Olowookere’s side, who had promised to “fight to the end for Nigeria” after the early setbacks.

With this emphatic win, the Flamingos not only kept their World Cup dream alive but also carried Africa’s hopes further in Morocco.