The Niger State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected thugs in Minna and Kontagora in a clampdown on criminal activities in the state.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, the suspects were arrested between Tuesday and Thursday during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts.

“On Thursday, officers attached to the ‘A’ Division in Kontagora conducted a sting operation at Tudun-Wada area, leading to the arrest of three suspects Abdullahi Abdullahi, 22; Fahad Abubakar, 19; and Nasiru Aliyu, 28 all residents of Tudun-Wada.

*Recovered items included a large quantity of suspected cannabis, two knives, and a pair of military trousers.”

The police said investigation was ongoing.

“Similarly, officers from the Central Police Station, Minna, raided hideouts in Angwan Sarki, Kuta Road, Sabon Gari, Ogbomosho area, Baida, and parts of Makera. Seven suspects were arrested: Hamza Dauda, 28; Hussain Sanda, 25; Sani Hassan, 22; Danlami Garba, 25; Saidu Hassan, 19; Musa Umar, 21; and Hassan Usman, 25.

“The operatives recovered suspected cannabis, shisha pots, pipes, and other illicit substances. All suspects were charged to court on October 24, 2025.”

In a separate development, police officers attached to Maje Division on Wednesday arrested two suspected robbers fleeing from Bida to Kogi State.

The suspects, identified as Aliyu Salihu, 25, and Jibrin Ndako, 22, both residents of Barkin-Saleh in Minna, were intercepted at Tungan-Shanu, Maje, with a white unregistered Lucky motorcycle.

The police said investigations revealed that the duo had earlier attacked a student in his lodge in Bida around 2:30 a.m. the same day, robbing him of the motorcycle, four handsets, and ₦40,000 cash.

“Recovered items include the stolen motorcycle, four handsets, two ATM cards, and ₦7,000, said to be the remaining part of the stolen cash.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, for further investigation.

“On October 24, operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested one Saidu Aliyu of Kpakungu area, Minna, with a Bajaj motorcycle suspected to have been stolen.”

According to the police, the suspect was intercepted along Chanchaga Paiko Road and could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the motorcycle.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that the bike was stolen from a victim around the Maitumbi area of Minna. The suspect remains in custody while investigations continue,” Mr Abiodun said.

Meanwhile, police operatives from Bosso Division also arrested three men over alleged conspiracy, criminal trespass, housebreaking, and theft in Shanu village.

The suspects: Abdulkarim Nawah, Nafiu Mohammed, and Abdulrazak Aminu were apprehended on October 17 following a complaint from victims in the area.

“Investigations showed that the trio had trespassed into a yam farm and stolen tubers worth over ₦60,000. They were also linked to a housebreaking incident in which two phones valued at over ₦400,000 were stolen on October 11.”

The police said the suspects confessed that the stolen phones were sold to an individual identified as “2Baba,” who is currently at large.

“Twenty-three tubers of yam were recovered. The suspects were charged to court on October 21, 2025.”

Mr Abiodun reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and order across Niger State and urged residents to continue providing credible information to support police efforts.