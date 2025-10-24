Remo Stars’ midfield orchestrator, Tochukwu Michael, has completed a dream move to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC, marking another milestone in the Ikenne club’s growing reputation as a breeding ground for top Nigerian talent.

The 21-year-old, who emerged as one of the standout performers in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) last season, was officially unveiled by the Austrian club on Thursday after both sides reached an agreement in principle earlier in the week.

Remo Stars confirmed the transfer on Thursday in a statement via their official X account, thanking Michael for his contributions and wishing him success in Europe.

“Agreement reached in principle for the transfer of Tochukwu Michael to Wolfsberger AC. The club appreciates the midfielder and wishes him a successful time in Austria,” the club posted.

Agreement reached in principle for the transfer of Tochukwu Michael to Wolfsberger AC. The club appreciates the midfielder and wish him a successful time in Austria.

Wolfsberger confirm deal — Three-Year contract sealed

Wolfsberger AC, popularly known as RZ Pellets WAC, also confirmed the move, revealing that Michael had penned a three-year contract after a successful medical and negotiations.

“RZ Pellets WAC announces the signing of Tochukwu Michael Raymond on deadline day,” the Austrian club stated.

“The central midfielder comes to the Lavant Valley from Remo Stars FC, for whom he scored two goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances last season, and signs a three-year contract with the Wolf Pack.”

Following his recent national team commitments, the club added that the Nigerian midfielder would officially join up with the squad upon completing visa formalities.

“In recent weeks, the 21-year-old Nigerian has been in action for his home country at the African Nations Championship before he is expected in Wolfsberg after the visa modalities have been completed,” Wolfsberger’s statement continued.

A meteoric rise through the NPFL

Michael’s move is the culmination of a steady, well-earned rise with Remo Stars, establishing himself as a key figure in Daniel Ogunmodede’s midfield, on his return from a loan spell with Sporting Lagos.

Last season, the playmaker’s performances stood out for their maturity and tactical discipline, helping Remo Stars finish as Champions of the NPFL and secure a continental berth. His two goals and four assists only tell part of the story; his influence in transition, composure under pressure, and leadership in build-up play made him one of the league’s most reliable central midfielders.

His stellar domestic form earned him a spot in Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles squad for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), where he featured in all three group-stage matches. Although Nigeria exited early, Michael’s composure and range of passing caught the eye of scouts monitoring African prospects.

He was also featured in Remo’s NPFL season opener against Rivers United just days after returning from international duty, which is a testament to his professionalism and importance to Ogunmodede’s system before his transfer was finalised.

Arrival in Austria and early impressions

Now in Austria, Michael has already begun training with Wolfsberger’s first team, impressing in his early sessions.

Wolfsberger’s technical staff have described the Nigerian as a “hardworking, intelligent, and technically gifted midfielder”, a player capable of dictating the rhythm of play from deep or driving transitions with purposeful passing.

Head coach Dietmar Kühbauer is expected to ease him into the side gradually as he adapts to the tempo of Austrian football, but internal sources suggest Michael has already impressed teammates with his work ethic and decision-making in training.

Part of a growing Nigerian contingent

Tochukwu Michael’s move also underscores Wolfsberger’s growing trust in Nigerian talent. The club already boasts several Nigerian players, including Chibuike Nwaiwu, Chukwu Emmanuel, and Harrison Austine; the latter having recently joined from Ikorodu City FC.

The presence of compatriots is expected to make Michael’s adaptation smoother both on and off the pitch.

Remo Stars: A launchpad for Nigerian talent

For Remo Stars, the transfer represents another success story in their model of developing and exporting homegrown talent. The Ikenne-based outfit has consistently produced players who have transitioned seamlessly to European football, enhancing the NPFL’s growing credibility as a platform for young African stars.

Club insiders described Michael’s departure as bittersweet, a loss of a key player, and proof of the club’s progress and global recognition.

Final word

From Ikenne’s training grounds to the Austrian Alps, Tochukwu Michael’s journey is a story of persistence, growth, and quiet brilliance.

For Wolfsberger, it’s the arrival of a technically gifted Nigerian midfielder ready to take on Europe.

For Nigerian football, it’s another reminder that the NPFL continues to produce players ready for the big stage, and Michael is just getting started.