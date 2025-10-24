The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned that schools denying access to vaccination teams during ongoing immunisation exercises are violating the Child Rights Act, 2003, and will face sanctions.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Adedolapo Fasawe, issued the warning during a press conference at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), in Abuja on Thursday.

Ms Fasawe said reports reaching the FCT Administration indicated that several schools and institutions refused to allow vaccination teams to immunise eligible pupils during the ongoing Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign.

“This non-compliance not only denied eligible children protection against measles and rubella but also disrupted the daily implementation plans of the campaign,” she said.

She described the act as deeply concerning, stressing that it undermines public health gains and puts children at unnecessary risk.

Citing Sections 13 and 14 of the Child Rights Act (CRA), Ms Fasawe reminded parents, guardians, and institutions, including schools, that every child has a legal right to health and protection from preventable diseases.

“Denying a child access to vaccination is, therefore, not merely an administrative lapse; it is a violation of a fundamental child right,” she added.

Progress in Measles–Rubella vaccination campaign

Ms Fasawe praised the remarkable progress recorded in the ongoing Measles–Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign across the FCT, describing it as a milestone in child health protection.

She stated that the vaccination teams have successfully immunised most of the target population.

“The achievement demonstrates the commitment of our health workers and the strong collaboration between the FCT Administration, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and our development partners.”

She added that the FCTA introduced innovations to improve uptake, including linking vaccination access to the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS).

As part of the effort, the scheme supported 600 vaccination teams across the six Area Councils with reflective jackets to aid identification and mobility.

Part of the nationwide immunisation drive

The FCT campaign forms part of the nationwide Measles–Rubella vaccination exercise launched by the Nigerian government on 6 October 2025

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the federal government intensified field monitoring during the campaign to ensure that vaccination teams reach every eligible child across 19 states and the FCT.

The national effort is part of a broader integrated immunisation strategy to close the gaps in routine vaccine coverage and reduce the number of unvaccinated or “zero-dose” children.

The report noted that federal and state authorities were working closely to track progress in real time and strengthen accountability at the local level.

Sanctions and enforcement measures

To address the growing non-compliance, the FCT Health Secretariat has compiled a list of affected schools and issued warning letters reminding them of their obligations under the CRA.

They have also compiled a comprehensive list of non-compliant schools and institutions and initiated targeted advocacy and community sensitisation activities.

According to Ms Fasawe, the Secretariat will conduct a three-day mop-up exercise involving 132 vaccination teams to reach unvaccinated children across all six Area Councils.

She further announced new approved mandatory directives for all public and private schools in the FCT.

They include: Mandatory immunisation verification during admission, re-admission, or transfer; Maintenance of a Child Health Register in every school; and Collaboration with nearby Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) for on-site immunisation sessions.

Others are regular inclusion of immunisation awareness in school assemblies and PTA meetings; and Submission of monthly compliance reports through the Education Secretariat to HSES.

She warned that failure to comply would attract administrative sanctions under existing FCT Education and Public Health Regulations.

Commendation and call for cooperation

While condemning non-compliant schools, Ms Fasawe commended Stella Maris School, Abuja, for its full cooperation with vaccination teams and urged other institutions to emulate its example.

“We appeal to all parents to ensure their children are allowed to be vaccinated in line with the Child Rights Act. Immunisation is safe, effective, and essential for protecting every child,” she said.

She also used the opportunity to inform parents and guardians of the ongoing efforts by the FCT Administration to strengthen immunisation access and disease prevention across all communities.

Ms Fasawe emphasised that the FCTA remains committed to protecting children’s health through sustained immunisation drives and strict enforcement of public health laws.

“We appeal to all school Proprietors, Administrators, and Parents to join hands with us to uphold the health rights of our children. Immunisation saves lives, it is a collective responsibility, a legal duty, and a moral imperative,” she added.